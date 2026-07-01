Group 1 GMC Coastal Bend Celebrates One Year Under the Group 1 Name

Former Beck & Masten Buick GMC Coastal Bend location marks its first anniversary serving Robstown, Corpus Christi, and Coastal Bend drivers as Group 1 GMC Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Group 1 Automotive, Inc., a Houston-based automotive retailer with dealerships across the U.S. and U.K., today celebrated the first anniversary of Group 1 GMC Coastal Bend, formerly Beck & Masten Buick GMC Coastal Bend, which took the Group 1 name on July 1, 2025, as part of the company's nationwide efforts to align dealerships under the Group 1 name.

The Robstown dealership is one of a growing number of U.S. locations aligned under the Group 1 name, giving customers a clearer connection to Group 1's scale, resources, and operational standards while preserving the local team, GMC expertise, and customer relationships that have served the Coastal Bend region.

Backed by the scale, resources, and expertise of an international automotive retailer, Group 1 Automotive remains focused on delivering the personalized service and community connections that define the local dealership experience. Learn more at Group1Auto.com.

Better Customer Experience

The transition from Beck & Masten Buick GMC Coastal Bend to Group 1 GMC Coastal Bend is part of a broader effort to create a more consistent customer experience across Group 1's U.S. retail network. The rebrand did not represent a change in ownership, staffing, product offerings, or day-to-day operations, and customers have continued to work with the same local professionals throughout the dealership's first year under the new name.

Group 1 Automotive has owned and operated the Robstown dealership since 2023. The Group 1 name formally connects the location to Group 1's national platform, giving local customers the benefit of a familiar Coastal Bend dealership supported by the resources, technology, and operational discipline of a larger automotive group.

"Our first year as Group 1 GMC Coastal Bend has shown our customers the best of both worlds: the same local team they know and trust, now with a clearer connection to the strength and resources of Group 1," said Josh Bishop, General Manager of Group 1 GMC Coastal Bend. "As we begin our second year under the Group 1 name, our focus remains on a consistent, convenient, and transparent experience, whether someone is shopping for a new GMC truck or SUV, servicing their current vehicle, or considering a trade-in."

Continuity of Service and Local Commitment

Group 1 GMC Coastal Bend continues to serve customers from its existing location at 200 US 77 Frontage Road in Robstown, Texas, supporting drivers throughout Robstown, Corpus Christi, Alice, Kingsville, and surrounding Coastal Bend communities with new GMC vehicles, pre-owned vehicles, certified service, parts, and maintenance support.

The dealership remains focused on the same local relationships that defined Beck & Masten Buick GMC Coastal Bend, while gaining a clearer connection to Group 1's broader retail network. Customers can expect continuity in the dealership's sales and service experience, along with the added benefit of a unified Group 1 brand that makes locations easier to recognize, find, and trust across markets.

Additional Customer Questions

Why did Beck & Masten Buick GMC Coastal Bend change its name to Group 1 GMC Coastal Bend?

Beck & Masten Buick GMC Coastal Bend became Group 1 GMC Coastal Bend on July 1, 2025, as part of Group 1 Automotive's effort to create a clearer, more consistent naming structure across its U.S. dealerships. The new name reflects the dealership's connection to Group 1 while continuing to serve customers in Robstown, Corpus Christi, and the surrounding Coastal Bend communities. As part of the Group 1 network — 250 dealerships offering 37 vehicle brands — the dealership connects customers to new and pre-owned sales, financing, service, parts, and collision support, with a consistent experience from transparent pricing to online scheduling at every Group 1 store.

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About Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Group 1 owns and operates 250 automotive dealerships, 310 franchises, and 32 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 37 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships and omni-channel platform, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.

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SOURCE Group 1 Automotive, Inc.