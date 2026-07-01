Group 1 Honda Gulfport Partners with United Cajun Navy for Storm Relief and Donation Drive

GULFPORT, Miss., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent severe storms have left numerous families throughout the region facing significant hardships and urgent recovery needs. In response, Group 1 Honda Gulfport has announced an official partnership with the United Cajun Navy to serve as a designated supply drop-off location and fundraising hub to support local disaster relief efforts.

Starting immediately and running through July 15th, community members can bring essential donations directly to the dealership. The primary items requested for the drive include hygiene products and non-perishable food items, which will be distributed immediately by the United Cajun Navy to storm victims.

In addition to collecting physical goods, Group 1 Honda Gulfport is committing financial support to the cause. Through July 15th, a portion of all proceeds generated by the dealership's automotive service department will be donated directly to the United Cajun Navy to fund their ongoing rescue, relief, and rebuilding operations.

"Our community has always shown incredible resilience in the face of adversity," said Krista St. Romain, Market Director for Group 1 Honda Gulfport. "We are proud to stand alongside the United Cajun Navy to provide a centralized location where our neighbors can either receive support or give back to those who need it most. Whether you are servicing a vehicle, shopping for a new one, or simply stopping by with a donation, every action helps rebuild our community."

Members of the public looking to contribute can drop off items at Group 1 Honda Gulfport during normal business hours. For more information regarding the relief drive, acceptable donation items, or service appointments, please visit www.group1hondagulfport.com or call 228-832-8030.

About Group 1 Honda Gulfport

Located in Gulfport, Mississippi, Group 1 Honda Gulfport is a premier automotive dealership dedicated to providing exceptional vehicle sales, financing, and certified maintenance services, while actively investing in the growth and well-being of the local community.

About United Cajun Navy

The United Cajun Navy is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization focused on global disaster relief, search and rescue efforts, and community support. Utilizing a vast network of volunteers, the organization provides immediate, life-saving aid and supplies to areas impacted by natural disasters.

Contact:

Krista St. Romain

Honda of Slidell – A Group 1 Dealership

985-243-9057

[email protected]

www.hondaofslidell.com

SOURCE Group 1 Automotive, Inc.