Grow Light Market to Grow by USD 1.81 Bn, Growing Popularity Of Urban Agriculture to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Grow Light Market by Product (HID, LED lights, fluorescent lights, and others) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the grow light market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 1.81 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report .

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Grow Light Market 2022-2026

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: The growing popularity of urban agriculture is a key factor driving the global grow light market growth. The growing adoption of urban agriculture, such as vertical farming in countries such as the US, Canada , and the Netherlands , is expected to boost the demand for grow light solutions during the forecast period. Furthermore, the use of grow lights can ensure higher yield and faster as well as healthier growth of plants than conventional agriculture practices. This is mainly because of uninterrupted light supply, including during rainy seasons and nighttime. The growing scarcity of space for cultivation worldwide and increased media coverage about urban farming projects and initiatives are expected to encourage the adoption of indoor farming and agriculture practices worldwide in the coming years. These factors are expected to subsequently drive the global grow light market during the forecast period.

, and , is expected to boost the demand for grow light solutions during the forecast period. Furthermore, the use of grow lights can ensure higher yield and faster as well as healthier growth of plants than conventional agriculture practices. This is mainly because of uninterrupted light supply, including during rainy seasons and nighttime. The growing scarcity of space for cultivation worldwide and increased media coverage about urban farming projects and initiatives are expected to encourage the adoption of indoor farming and agriculture practices worldwide in the coming years. These factors are expected to subsequently drive the global grow light market during the forecast period. Market Challenges: The high ownership costs for grow lights are the major challenge to the global grow light market growth. The initial cost associated with the setup and installation of grow light solutions in horticultural applications is considerably higher than that incurred on traditional incandescent bulbs. Different grow lights pose distinct challenges in terms of ownership cost. Furthermore, the installation of fluorescent grow light solutions requires accessories such as ballasts and special stands, as these lights cannot be installed in conventional sockets. Overall, the high initial installation and setup costs of grow light solutions are expected to hamper the growth of the global grow light market during the forecast period.

Vendor Landscape

The global grow lights market is fragmented with the presence of a significant number of vendors. Market vendors are competing to increase their footprint in the global grow lights market. Market competition is expected to intensify during the forecast period due to technological innovations and the expansion of vendors' operations to different regions. Vendors are competing based on various features of grow lights, such as light spectrum, frequency, power consumption, and others. Established vendors are investing in designing, marketing, and promoting existing grow light products to maintain their position in the market.

Market Segmentation

The grow light market report is segmented by product (HID, LED lights, fluorescent lights, and others) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). Europe will be the leading region with 31% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Germany is the key market for grow light in Europe.

Some Companies Mentioned

AeroFarms LLC



Agnetix



Black Dog Grow Technologies Inc



EconoLux Industries Ltd.



Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd.



General Electric Co.



Heliospectra AB



Hubbell Inc.



Hydrofarm LLC



Lemnis Oreon BV



LumiGrow Inc



OSRAM GmbH



Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.



Sanan Optoelectronics Co. Ltd.



Schreder SA



Signify NV



The Scotts Miracle Gro Co.



Thrive Agritech



ViparSpectra

Grow Light Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 30.87% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.81 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 28.45 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 31% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, The Netherlands, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AeroFarms LLC, Agnetix, Black Dog Grow Technologies Inc, EconoLux Industries Ltd., Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Heliospectra AB, Hubbell Inc., Hydrofarm LLC, Lemnis Oreon BV, LumiGrow Inc, OSRAM GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sanan Optoelectronics Co. Ltd., Schreder SA, Signify NV, The Scotts Miracle Gro Co., Thrive Agritech, and ViparSpectra Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 74: Chart on The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on The Netherlands - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on The Netherlands - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 82: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 86: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

