Grow Light Market to Grow by USD 1.81 Bn, Growing Popularity Of Urban Agriculture to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Grow Light Market by Product (HID, LED lights, fluorescent lights, and others) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the grow light market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 1.81 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver: The growing popularity of urban agriculture is a key factor driving the global grow light market growth. The growing adoption of urban agriculture, such as vertical farming in countries such as the US, Canada, and the Netherlands, is expected to boost the demand for grow light solutions during the forecast period. Furthermore, the use of grow lights can ensure higher yield and faster as well as healthier growth of plants than conventional agriculture practices. This is mainly because of uninterrupted light supply, including during rainy seasons and nighttime. The growing scarcity of space for cultivation worldwide and increased media coverage about urban farming projects and initiatives are expected to encourage the adoption of indoor farming and agriculture practices worldwide in the coming years. These factors are expected to subsequently drive the global grow light market during the forecast period.
- Market Challenges: The high ownership costs for grow lights are the major challenge to the global grow light market growth. The initial cost associated with the setup and installation of grow light solutions in horticultural applications is considerably higher than that incurred on traditional incandescent bulbs. Different grow lights pose distinct challenges in terms of ownership cost. Furthermore, the installation of fluorescent grow light solutions requires accessories such as ballasts and special stands, as these lights cannot be installed in conventional sockets. Overall, the high initial installation and setup costs of grow light solutions are expected to hamper the growth of the global grow light market during the forecast period.
Vendor Landscape
The global grow lights market is fragmented with the presence of a significant number of vendors. Market vendors are competing to increase their footprint in the global grow lights market. Market competition is expected to intensify during the forecast period due to technological innovations and the expansion of vendors' operations to different regions. Vendors are competing based on various features of grow lights, such as light spectrum, frequency, power consumption, and others. Established vendors are investing in designing, marketing, and promoting existing grow light products to maintain their position in the market.
Market Segmentation
The grow light market report is segmented by product (HID, LED lights, fluorescent lights, and others) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). Europe will be the leading region with 31% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Germany is the key market for grow light in Europe.
Some Companies Mentioned
- AeroFarms LLC
- Agnetix
- Black Dog Grow Technologies Inc
- EconoLux Industries Ltd.
- Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd.
- General Electric Co.
- Heliospectra AB
- Hubbell Inc.
- Hydrofarm LLC
- Lemnis Oreon BV
- LumiGrow Inc
- OSRAM GmbH
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Sanan Optoelectronics Co. Ltd.
- Schreder SA
- Signify NV
- The Scotts Miracle Gro Co.
- Thrive Agritech
- ViparSpectra
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
