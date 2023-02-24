Growth Opportunities for Fibers in the Composites Market 2023: Featuring Developments in Carbon Fibers, Glass Fibers & Natural Fibers

DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities for Fibers in the Composites Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study presents an assessment of the fibers for composites market in 2022 and evaluates future prospects, including discussion of the different tiers of the value chain as well as volume and revenue estimates.

The market segments covered include carbon fiber (CF), glass fiber (GF), and natural fiber (NF). The subsegments include the following:

End-use application: automotive, aerospace, construction (including renewable energy infrastructure), industrial, and others (consumer goods, marine, electricals, and electronics).

Matrix: thermosets (polymer), thermoplastics (also polymer), and others (ceramic, metal, and concrete).

Process: thermoplastic molding (injection molding, extrusion, and pultrusion); layup; resin transfer molding (RTM); other thermoset processes (injection molding, extrusion and pultrusion, drape forming, automated fiber placement, laminates, and prepregs); and others (thermoplastic laminates and prepregs)

The study is segmented into four regions:

The Americas includes the United States , Canada , and LATAM (including Mexico ).

, , and LATAM (including ). Europe includes all European Economic Area and European Free Trade Association states (including the United Kingdom ), Commonwealth of Independent States (including Ukraine ), and Israel .

includes all European Economic Area and European Free Trade Association states (including the ), Commonwealth of Independent States (including ), and . MEASA includes Africa , all Middle Eastern countries (including Turkiye), and all South Asian countries ( India , Pakistan , Bangladesh , Sri Lanka , and Nepal ).

, all Middle Eastern countries (including Turkiye), and all South Asian countries ( , , , , and ). APAC includes China , Japan , South Korea , the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Free Trade Area, Australia , New Zealand , and all other Southeast Asian states.

The study discusses volume and revenue forecasts for each segment and subsegment from 2019 to 2029. The analysis focuses on the primary regions and competitive environment at the subsegment level but includes competitive structure (CF and GF) and market share data at the overall level. The study also provides a 7-year forecast based on expected compound annual growth rates, in which the base year is 2022 and the forecast period is 2023 to 2029.

Key market participants and a discussion of the critical competitive factors for achieving organic growth and to gain a solid foothold in the market are discussed. The current size of the fibers for composites market is assessed in consideration of factors such as carbon neutrality; legislative and consumer drivers; material substitution potential; and shifting political, socio-economic, regulatory, environmental, raw material, and technology trends. These factors, classified as growth drivers and restraints, are considered in the forecast analysis. The study analyzes the role wind energy in the increasing demand for composites, in turn driving growth in the fibers space. Moreover, the study offers an in-depth scenario for the substitution potential of composites to replace metals in structural applications. The analysis concludes with discussion of the top growth opportunities for fiber manufacturers during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:





1 Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8T

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Fibers for Composites Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Market Definitions - Geographic Scope

Segmentation

Key Competitors

Value Chain Analysis

Fibers for Composites Value Chain Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Average Price Forecast

Volume Forecast by Fiber

Revenue Forecast by Fiber

Revenue, Volume, and Average Price Forecast Analysis

Volume Forecast by End Industry

Revenue Forecast by End Industry

Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis by End Industry

Volume Forecast by Matrix

Volume Forecast by Process

Volume Forecast Analysis by Process and Matrix

Volume Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis by Region

Competitive Environment for CF and GF

Revenue Share Analysis

3 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Carbon Fiber

Segment Characteristics and Overview

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Average Price Forecast

Revenue, Volume, and Average Price Forecast Analysis

Volume Forecast by End Industry

Revenue Forecast by End Industry

Volume and Revenue Forecast Discussion by End Industry

Volume Forecast by Matrix

Volume Forecast Analysis by Matrix

Volume Forecast by Process

Volume Forecast Analysis by Process

Volume Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis by Region

4 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Glass Fiber

Segment Characteristics and Overview

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Average Price Forecast

Revenue, Volume, and Average Price Forecast Analysis

Volume Forecast by End Industry

Revenue Forecast by End Industry

Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis by End Industry

Volume Forecast by Matrix

Volume Forecast Analysis by Matrix

Volume Forecast by Process

Volume Forecast Analysis by Process

Volume Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis by Region

5 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Natural Fiber

Segment Characteristics and Overview

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Average Price Forecast

Volume Forecast by End Industry

Revenue Forecast by End Industry

Revenue, Volume, and Average Price Forecast Analysis

Volume Forecast by Matrix

Volume Forecast Analysis by Matrix

Volume Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis by Region

6 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Cut Costs to Enhance CF Penetration

Growth Opportunity 2: Collaborate with Resin Manufacturers to Produce Thermoplastic Composites

Growth Opportunity 3: Develop Bio-based CF for Sustainability

Growth Opportunity 4: Develop a Reliable NF Value Chain

7 Next Steps

Your Next Steps

About the Publisher

List of Exhibits

Legal Disclaimer

