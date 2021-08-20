Growth Opportunities in the Global Aircraft Carbon Braking System Market 2021

DUBLIN, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Global Aircraft Carbon Braking System Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The future of the global aircraft carbon braking system market looks promising with opportunities in commercial aircraft, business jets, regional aircraft, and military aircraft.

The global aircraft carbon braking system market is expected to reach an estimated $1.78 billion by 2023 and with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2018 to 2023. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing aircraft deliveries and increasing installation of carbon braking systems in aircraft.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the aircraft carbon braking system industry, include the use of nano-composite material in carbon braking systems.



A total of 41 figures/charts and 32 tables are provided in this 107-page report to help in your business decisions. To learn the scope of, benefits, companies researched and other details of this aircraft carbon braking system market report then read this report.



The study includes the market size and forecast for the global aircraft carbon braking system market through 2023 segmented by aircraft type and region as follows:



Aircraft Carbon Braking System Market by End-Use (Aircraft type) (Value ($ million) and Volume (units) from 2012 to 2023):

Commercial Aircraft

Business Jets

Regional Aircraft

Military Aircraft

Aircraft Carbon Braking System Market by Region (Value ($ million) and Volume (units) from 2012 to 2023):

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

Some of the major aircraft carbon braking system companies profiled in this report include Safran (Messier Bugatti Dowty), Honeywell, and Meggitt.



On the basis of its comprehensive research, the analyst forecasts that the commercial aircraft segment will show above-average growth during the forecast period.



North America is expected to remain the largest region during the forecast period due to the highest number of aircraft deliveries and production in this region.



Some of the features of "Global Aircraft Carbon Braking System Market 2018-2023: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis" include:

Market size estimates: Global aircraft carbon braking system market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Units) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2012-2017) and forecast (2018-2023) by segments and region.

Segmentation analysis: Global aircraft carbon braking system market size by various applications such as end-use industry in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Global aircraft carbon braking system market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Global aircraft carbon braking system market breakdown by , , , and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different applications and regions of aircraft carbon braking systems in the global aircraft carbon braking system market.

Analysis of growth opportunities in different applications and regions of aircraft carbon braking systems in the global aircraft carbon braking system market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of aircraft carbon braking systems in the global aircraft carbon braking system market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of aircraft carbon braking systems in the global aircraft carbon braking system market. Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global aircraft carbon braking system market by aircraft type (commercial aircraft, business jet, regional aircraft, and military aircraft) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges in this aircraft carbon braking system market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats of this aircraft carbon braking system market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this aircraft carbon braking system market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some of the changing demands of customers in the aircraft carbon braking system market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the aircraft carbon braking system market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this aircraft carbon braking system market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competing products in this aircraft carbon braking system market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years in this aircraft carbon braking system market?



Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Aircraft Carbon Braking System Market Dynamics

3. Market Trend and Forecast Analysis from 2012 to 2023

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

5. Competitor Analysis

6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

7. Company Profiles of Leading Players



Companies Mentioned

Safran (Messier-Bugatti-Dowty)

Honeywell

Meggitt

UTC Aerospace Systems

Crane Aerospace

