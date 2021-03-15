Growth Opportunities in the United States Drug Eluting Sinus Stent Market to 2025, Featuring Intersect ENT, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic plc and Stryker Corporation

DUBLIN, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The US Drug Eluting Sinus Stent (DESS) Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2021-2025 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US drug eluting sinus stent (DESS) market has increased significantly during the years 2018-2020, and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2021-2025 tremendously. The drug eluting sinus stent (DESS) market is expected to increase due to surging healthcare expenditure, increasing prevalence of sinus related disorders, growing treatment in physician's office, limitations of FESS, favorable government initiatives for promoting the use of sinus stents, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as economic slowdown, high cost involved, use of oral steroids and packing material.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the US drug eluting sinus stent (DESS) market by value. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the US sinus surgery market by sinusitis patients, chronic sinusitis patients, number of ENT eligible patients, number of procedures, etc. The report also includes an analysis of the US Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery (FESS) and Balloon Sinus Dilation (BSD) market by Value and by number of procedures.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the US drug eluting sinus stent (DESS) market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The US drug eluting sinus stent (DESS) market is concentrated with few major market players operating in the region. The key players of the drug eluting sinus stent (DESS) market are Intersect ENT, Inc., Medtronic plc, Stryker Corporation (Entellus Medical, Inc.), and Johnson & Johnson (Acclarent, Inc.) are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Key Topics Covered:





1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Sinus: An Overview

2.1.1 Types of Sinus

2.2 Sinusitis: An Overview

2.2.1 Types of Sinusitis

2.2.2 Treatment Options for Sinusitis

2.3 Drug Eluting Sinus Stent (DESS): An Overview

3. The US Market Analysis

3.1 The US Sinus Surgery Market: An Analysis

3.2 The US Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery (FESS) Market: An Analysis

3.3 The US Balloon Sinus Dilation (BSD) Market: An Analysis

3.4 The US Drug Eluting Sinus Stent (DESS) Market: An Analysis

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Driver

4.1.1 Surging Healthcare Expenditure

4.1.2 Increasing Prevalence of Sinus Related Disorders

4.1.3 Growing Treatment in Physician's Office

4.1.4 Limitations of FESS

4.1.5 Favorable Government Initiatives for Promoting the Use of Sinus Stents

4.2 Challenges

4.2.1 Economic Slowdown

4.2.2 High Cost Involved

4.2.3 Use of Oral Steroids and Packing Material

4.3 Market Trends

4.3.1 Introduction of Innovative Techniques in Sinus Surgery

4.3.2 Increasing Awareness among Patients towards the Chronic Sinusitis and Sinus Surgery

4.3.3 Rising Popularity of Minimally Invasive Surgeries

4.3.4 Shift from FESS to BSD

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 The US Drug Eluting Sinus Stent (DESS) Market Players: A Financial Comparison

5.2 The US Drug Eluting Sinus Stent (DESS) Market Players by Products and Services

6. Company Profiles

Intersect ENT, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson (Acclarent, Inc.)

Medtronic plc

Stryker Corporation (Entellus Medical, Inc.)

