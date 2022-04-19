Growth Opportunities in the United States Liquid Biopsy Market: Liquid Biopsy for Early Neurodegenerative Disease Detection

DUBLIN, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Liquid Biopsy Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Healthcare is rapidly becoming patient-centric, focusing on outcomes and value. This offers clinical diagnostics players opportunities to advance their instrument, assay, and informatics capabilities to address unmet clinical needs and increase the precision diagnostics portfolio.



Advances in next-generation sequencing-based companion diagnostics (CDx) and liquid biopsy (LBx) enable precision medicine approaches toward diseases such as cancer. Another aspect changing the diagnostics industry is linking automation to digital technologies to improve efficiency and productivity. This includes leveraging artificial intelligence to enhance workflow and accuracy.



This analysis shows that the top 5 companies in the US liquid biopsy market - Exact Sciences, Guardant Health, Roche/Foundation Medicine, Natera, and LabCorp - account for 77.5% of its revenue in 2020. The analyst expects the market to reach $7.02 billion by 2025 at a 14% CAGR.



The report provides updates on the competitive landscape by analyzing market dynamics, participants, and investments. It also offers stakeholders insights through forecasts, analysis by therapy (oncology and non-oncology) and product type (kits and reagents, instruments and analysis platforms, testing and development services), and growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Liquid Biopsy

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation by Therapy

Segmentation by Product Type

Key Competitors by Product Type and Therapy

Terminologies

Major cfNA Analysis Methods are PCR- or NGS-based

Review of Liquid Biopsy Applications by Analytes in Cancer

cfNA Diagnostics Applications across the Cancer Care Continuum

Key Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Regulatory Landscape

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast by Therapy

Revenue Forecast by Oncology Product/Service Type

Revenue Forecast by NIPT Product/Service Type

Revenue Forecast for Other Products/Services

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Selected Products/Services

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Therapy

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share - Oncology Therapy

Revenue Share - NIPT Therapy

Revenue Share Analysis

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Oncology (Therapy Segment)

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast - Oncology Therapy

Revenue Forecast Analysis - Oncology Therapy

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Non-oncology (Therapy Segment)

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast - Non-oncology Therapy

Revenue Forecast Analysis - Non-oncology Therapy

5. Competitive Landscape Analysis

Competitive Ecosystem

Competitor Matrix

Key Company Profiles

Key Company Product Matrix

Funding Trends

Mergers & Acquisitions and Partnerships

6. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Use AI-ML on Liquid Biopsy Data to Identify Novel Biomarkers

Growth Opportunity 2 - Expand Liquid Biopsy NGS as CDx through Co-development Partnerships

Growth Opportunity 3 - cfDNA Methylation as a Pan-cancer Screening Biomarker

Growth Opportunity 4 - Liquid Biopsy for Early Neurodegenerative Disease Detection

Growth Opportunity 5 - Comprehensive Cancer Profiling to Improve Cancer Management for Hospitals and Laboratories

7. Next Steps

Your Next Steps

Why Now?

8. List of Exhibits

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7wxknx

