Grupo Cibest S.A. ANNOUNCES FILING OF THE 2025 ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F

MEDELLÍN, Colombia, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Cibest S.A. (NYSE: CIB) announces that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission – SEC.

The annual report can be downloaded from the SEC website www.sec.gov and in the following days will also be made available on Grupo Cibest website in the Investor Relations section.

SOURCE Grupo Cibest S.A.