Gryphon AI Joins Google Cloud Marketplace to Operationalize Agentic Governance for Human and AI-Driven Outreach

Gryphon ONE delivers a real-time governance layer across Google Cloud CX workloads, ensuring AI agents and human teams adhere to federal, state, and internal business standards at the precise moment of engagement.

BOSTON, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gryphon AI, the long-standing leader in contact governance, today announced its availability on Google Cloud Marketplace. This availability allows enterprises to institutionalize Agentic Governance, transforming real-time compliance from a manual process into a permanent, automated control layer within their Google Cloud environments.

"As enterprises transition from human-led to AI-augmented outreach, Agentic Governance is the missing link," said Clay McNaught, CEO of Gryphon AI. "By making Gryphon ONE available on Google Cloud Marketplace, we are giving Google Cloud customers the guardrails they need to go faster — transforming compliance from a roadblock into a competitive advantage."

By joining Google Cloud Marketplace, Gryphon AI enables organizations to discover, purchase, and deploy its Gryphon ONE platform while streamlining vendor onboarding and billing. Enterprise customers can now leverage their existing Google Cloud commitments to deploy Gryphon AI's pre-integrated solutions, significantly reducing procurement friction and aligning with active buying cycles within the Google Cloud ecosystem.

Operationalizing Compliance Within the Google Cloud Ecosystem

Gryphon ONE serves as the essential Agentic Governance layer. Designed for Google Cloud contact center workloads, the platform evaluates every interaction, whether initiated by a human or an AI agent, against a matrix of federal (TCPA, TSR, DNC), state-specific, and internal company business standards before it occurs. Gryphon ONE integrates directly into Google Cloud CX workloads to provide point-of-contact governance, ensuring compliance is enforced at the precise moment of engagement without disrupting the agent experience.

Gryphon AI, through Google Cloud Marketplace, enables:

Unify Agentic Oversight: Apply identical, rigorous compliance logic to both human and AI-driven agents to maintain brand and regulatory consistency.

Apply identical, rigorous compliance logic to both human and AI-driven agents to maintain brand and regulatory consistency. Reduce Procurement Friction: Streamline contracting and onboarding by utilizing existing Google Cloud billing and account structures.

Streamline contracting and onboarding by utilizing existing Google Cloud billing and account structures. Expand the Contactable Universe: Prevent the over-suppression of customer databases by precisely enforcing contact rules, unlocking legitimate reach.

Prevent the over-suppression of customer databases by precisely enforcing contact rules, unlocking legitimate reach. Certify Omnichannel Outreach: Maintain consistent, automated policy enforcement across voice, pre-recorded messages, SMS, email, human, and AI Agent channels.

Maintain consistent, automated policy enforcement across voice, pre-recorded messages, SMS, email, human, and AI Agent channels. Automate Regulatory Enforcement: Ensure real-time adherence to TCPA, TSR, DNC, FDCPA, and CFPB regulations, along with state-specific jurisdictional rules. Beyond federal and state regulations, the platform enforces complex business-specific policies, including contact frequency limits, time-of-day restrictions, and established business relationship (EBR) rules.

Ensure real-time adherence to TCPA, TSR, DNC, FDCPA, and CFPB regulations, along with state-specific jurisdictional rules. Beyond federal and state regulations, the platform enforces complex business-specific policies, including contact frequency limits, time-of-day restrictions, and established business relationship (EBR) rules. Drive Operational Velocity: By automating real-time certification, organizations can eliminate manual compliance reviews and fragmented processes, driving measurable efficiency gains and increasing speed to market for outbound campaigns.

By automating real-time certification, organizations can eliminate manual compliance reviews and fragmented processes, driving measurable efficiency gains and increasing speed to market for outbound campaigns. Deliver Audit-Ready Governance: Produce a fully auditable record of every interaction, providing 100% transparency and proof of compliance.

A Proven Record of $0 in Fines

With 25+ years of experience serving Fortune 100 enterprise customers, Gryphon AI has maintained an impeccable record of $0 in fines for its clients. This reliability, combined with the power of Google Cloud, allows enterprises to scale outreach and improve customer experience while mitigating financial and reputational risks.

"Bringing Gryphon ONE to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy, manage, and grow the platform on Google Cloud's trusted, global infrastructure," said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud. "Gryphon AI can now securely scale and support customers on their digital transformation journeys."

For more information about Gryphon AI and its solutions on Google Cloud Marketplace, please visit Gryphon ONE on Google Cloud Marketplace.

About Gryphon AI

Gryphon AI's vision is to accelerate revenue growth by maximizing the yield of enterprise outreach, anchored in the principle of "Growth through Governance – Contact Compliance without Compromise." Gryphon AI provides a transparent governance layer that unlocks untapped market potential with 100% audit readiness. This strategy operationalizes contact governance and real-time TCPA, DNC, and TSR compliance across Legal, Marketing, and Collections, as well as regulated industries including Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, and Retail. By optimizing reach and enabling real-time auditing, Gryphon AI increases velocity across voice, SMS, and AI-driven channels while eliminating the over-suppression of compliant customers. Powered by distinctive capabilities, a strategic partner ecosystem, and 25 years of expertise, this framework forms the foundation of the Gryphon ONE platform and turns compliance into a durable competitive advantage. Learn more at www.gryphon.ai.

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SOURCE Gryphon AI