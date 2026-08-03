GSI Group Expands Platform with Acquisition of Aven Tools

Aven Tools strengthens GSI Group's global platform with proprietary precision tools and instruments serving medical device, research laboratory, and industrial electronics markets

MAHWAH, N.J., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GSI Group Holdings ("GSI Group") announces it has acquired Aven Tools, a leading designer and manufacturer of proprietary precision tools, instruments, and accessories. Aven Tools has become the newest addition to GSI Group's growing family of branded laboratory workflow tools serving the life sciences, research & development, industrial, and academia & education markets.

GSI Group provides a wide range of essential laboratory consumables, precision workflow tools and instruments, and related accessories. The platform has built a global reach, with locations across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, and the business collectively serves customers in more than 100 countries. Today, thousands of leading research institutions, diagnostic laboratories, hospitals, universities, and industrial organizations depend on GSI Group products to support their daily operations. Aven Tools joins existing GSI Group brands including Globe Scientific, AmScope, Euromex, and GenesisBPS.

For more than 45 years, Aven Tools has been a trusted provider of proprietary precision tools and accessories. Its patented product portfolio – spanning digital microscopes, stereo microscopes, LED illumination, cameras, tweezers, magnifiers, and other hand tools – is distributed through a national network of dealers to leading OEMs and research institutions across North America and internationally.

"We are thrilled to join GSI Group as part of its expanding global platform," said Mark Kanpurwala, Co-Owner of Aven Tools. "For over 45 years, our focus has been on delivering innovative, high-quality precision tools and microscopy solutions to customers. Partnering with GSI gives us the supply chain capabilities, global distribution footprint, and cross-sell platform to bring our products to a far broader set of customers worldwide."

"Aven Tools is an outstanding strategic fit for GSI," said Jon Brubaker, CEO of GSI Group. "Its differentiated portfolio of proprietary precision tools and accessories deepens our presence across industrial electronics and medical device workflows and expands our reach through a well-established dealer network. Aven's loyal, long-tenured customer base and high-margin, repeat-purchase product mix are highly complementary to everything we have built across the GSI platform. We remain committed to accelerating GSI's growth through both organic initiatives and additional acquisitions of leading brands."

The addition of Aven Tools further strengthens GSI Group's position as the premier one-stop shop for laboratories worldwide. With complementary product lines, strong cross-sell potential across all GSI brands, and an established base of 1,000+ loyal customers built over four-plus decades, Aven Tools is a natural extension of the GSI platform. GSI Group will continue its strategy of acquiring leading brands across North America and Europe.

About GSI Group Holdings GSI Group Holdings is a US-based holding company of leading branded laboratory consumables and benchtop equipment for the scientific, academic, and industrial communities. GSI Group has an unmatched geographic footprint with locations on both the east and west coasts of the US as well as offices in the Netherlands, Spain, and China, supporting sales in over 100 countries. Our mission is to leverage our unmatched supply chain and award-winning customer service to offer our partners in distribution and end users the most comprehensive product portfolio of laboratory consumables, benchtop equipment, and accessories at competitive prices. For additional information, please visit www.GSIgroupholdings.com.

Dennis Hoeft - President Globe Scientific

SOURCE GSI Group Holdings