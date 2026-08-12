GTM Deadline Alert: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds ZoomInfo Technologies, Inc. (GTM) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on August 24, 2026

Important Notice Regarding Alleged Misrepresentations About ZoomInfo's Legacy Seat-Based Subscription Retention and AI Product Transition

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in ZoomInfo Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTM) that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between November 3, 2025 and May 11, 2026. Find out if you qualify to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

ZoomInfo shares declined from $6.04 to $4.06 following the Company's Q1 2026 earnings disclosure on May 11, 2026, a loss of approximately $1.98 per share. The lead plaintiff deadline is August 24, 2026.

The go-to-market intelligence sector attracted significant investor capital through 2025 as companies raced to integrate AI into sales and marketing workflows. ZoomInfo Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTM) saw its stock buoyed by management's repeated assurances of regarding improving customer metrics, AI initiatives, and sustainable revenue growth, but shareholders who purchased between November 3, 2025 and May 11, 2026 allegedly did so at artificially inflated prices. When the Company revealed a sharp decline in its 2026 growth outlook, shares fell approximately 33%, costing investors $1.98 per share.

How the Alleged Seat-Based Subscription Deterioration Affected Reported Growth

ZoomInfo's core revenue engine historically relied on seat-based subscription contracts sold to sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals. The lawsuit contends that throughout the Class Period, management painted an overly optimistic picture of this legacy business while internal trends told a different story. Customers in the downmarket segment were experiencing weakening retention and higher churn, while management emphasized strong aggregate net revenue retention metrics in public disclosures. The complaint further alleges, the shift toward consumption-based usage models which adversely impacted the Company's traditional seat-based subscription revenue base.

The Alleged AI Product Transition Gap

The action claims that while management repeatedly described ZoomInfo as an "AI beneficiary" poised to become "synonymous with AI and go-to-market," the Company's emerging AI products had not yet generated sufficient revenue momentum to offset deterioration in the legacy business. The Operations suite, described as growing over 20% year-over-year, represented only approximately 15% of total business, while the legacy business continued to comprise the majority of revenue and faced ongoing headwinds.

Key Allegations for GTM Shareholders

The Company allegedly concealed that downmarket customer retention was weakening even as management touted sequential improvement in that segment

concealed that downmarket customer retention was weakening even as management touted sequential improvement in that segment Customers were allegedly transitioning to consumption-based and Data-as-a-Service models faster than publicly acknowledged, pressuring legacy subscription revenue

transitioning to consumption-based and Data-as-a-Service models faster than publicly acknowledged, pressuring legacy subscription revenue The complaint alleges management issued 2026 revenue guidance of $1.247 billion to $1.267 billion while aware of material headwinds that made that outlook unreliable

management issued 2026 revenue guidance of $1.247 billion to $1.267 billion while aware of material headwinds that made that outlook unreliable Net revenue retention of 90%, highlighted as the highest since Q2 2023, allegedly masked divergent trends between upmarket and downmarket cohorts

masked divergent trends between upmarket and downmarket cohorts Internal AI-driven go-to-market solutions developed by customers themselves were allegedly reducing dependence on ZoomInfo's platform

The Lapping Effect on Reported Metrics

The lawsuit contends that some of the reported improvement in retention and growth figures reflected favorable comparisons against a weak prior-year period marked by significant seat compression in 2022 and 2023, rather than genuine business acceleration. As these easier comparisons rolled off, the underlying softness in the legacy business allegedly became impossible to conceal, culminating in the sharp guidance reduction disclosed on May 11, 2026.

"This case presents important questions about growth disclosure obligations in the go-to-market intelligence sector. When a company's core subscription business faces structural headwinds from changing customer purchasing patterns, investors are entitled to know the full picture before making investment decisions." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information to join this case or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT THE FIRM — Levi & Korsinsky represents investors in securities class actions nationwide, with a track record of recovering hundreds of millions for shareholders harmed by alleged corporate concealment. Ranked among ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years. Investors who suffered losses have until August 24, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Frequently Asked Questions About the GTM Lawsuit

Q: What is the GTM class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against ZoomInfo Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTM) alleging materially false and misleading statements between November 3, 2025 and May 11, 2026. Shares fell approximately 33% after the truth was revealed, causing significant losses for shareholders.

Q: Who is eligible to join the GTM investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased GTM stock or securities between November 3, 2025 and May 11, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: How much did GTM stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 33%, a decline of $1.98 per share, after the Company disclosed a sharp decline in its 2026 growth outlook and lowered full-year financial guidance. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What do GTM investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my GTM shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP