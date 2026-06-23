GTN and Koscom to build Korea's Global Order Hub

Upgrading overseas order-service infrastructure for Korean securities firms, with a one-stop route to major exchanges across 90+ markets

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jun 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GTN, the global fintech powering limitless investment, today announced it has signed an agreement with Koscom, a specialist provider of IT infrastructure to Korea's capital markets, to build a 'Global Order Hub'. The next-generation order-routing infrastructure provides Korean securities firms with a one-stop gateway to global markets. Under the agreement, signed on 15 June in Seoul, GTN will provide access to global markets, as a single counterparty, while Koscom will provide Global Order Hub infrastructure.



Koscom, which is majority-owned by the Korea Exchange (KRX), along with the Korea Securities Depository (KSD), and a number of securities firms in Korea, has chosen GTN as its provider of choice to connect Korean financial services institutions to global markets, given GTN's global footprint, multi-asset global market coverage and institutional reputation, trusted by over 500 financial institutions across 52 countries.

GTN and Koscom sign the agreement to build Korea's Global Order Hub. Seoul, 16 June 2026.

'This project will help strengthen the stability of global trading for Korean securities firms and expand their access to global markets,' said Yoon Chang-hyun, Chief Executive Officer of Koscom. 'We will continue to support efforts to strengthen the global competitiveness of Korea's financial investment industry.'

'GTN/Koscom Global Order Hub provides Korean financial institutions a one-stop shop gateway to trade over 90 exchanges and 8 asset classes. While Korean financial services institutions have ready access to US markets, the GTN/Koscom Global Order Hub will seamlessly expand this coverage to all global markets.' said Manjula Jayasinghe, co-founder and Group Chief Executive Officer of GTN. 'Building on the expertise of both companies, we will drive the successful establishment of the Global Order Hub.'

Ahead of the contract, Koscom and GTN signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Korean fintech QV Labs Inc. to extend the partnership into value-added services, including global investment information for Korean investors and transaction cost analysis (TCA) of overseas orders for Korean securities firms.

The agreement deepens GTN's Asia-Pacific footprint. In March 2026, GTN secured a Type 1 licence from Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission, adding a dedicated Greater China team, completing a regional dual-hub alongside Singapore.

About GTN

GTN is the global fintech infrastructure powering limitless investment through a unified API-first architecture. By combining cloud-native technology with deep institutional expertise, GTN provides brokers, banks, asset managers, and fintechs with brokerage infrastructure spanning 90+ markets and 8 asset classes through a single API, enabling partners to create the next generation of investing and trading experiences. From fractional trading and micro-portfolios, including $1 fractional bonds, to full-service brokerage, GTN automates the investment lifecycle from digital onboarding to post-trade settlement. As a single counterparty, GTN reduces technical and regulatory burdens, enabling investment banks, brokerage firms, and wealth management firms to scale without having to build technology from scratch.

With over 600 professionals across 14 countries, and serving 500+ clients globally, we're united by one mission: transforming the accessibility of investment and trading opportunities for all. Regulated across six jurisdictions (FCA, DFSA, MAS, FINRA, FSCA, SFC), GTN is backed by strategic investors including IFC (World Bank Group) and SBI Ventures Singapore. Learn more at www.gtngroup.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Koscom

Founded in 1977, Koscom Corporation is a subsidiary of Korea Exchange (KRX) and a leading financial IT infrastructure provider for Korea's capital market. Koscom develops and operates core systems and services for the securities and financial investment industry, including trading infrastructure, market data, financial IT outsourcing, and dedicated network services.

About QV Labs

QV Labs Inc. is a Korea-based fintech company developing AI-driven quantitative investment platforms, algorithmic trading solutions, blockchain, crypto-infrastructure, and digital finance technologies. The company also supports cross-border investment structuring, deal sourcing, M&A-related initiatives, and funding strategy to connect Korean companies and investors with global opportunities.

SOURCE GTN