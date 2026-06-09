Guaranteed Roof Celebrates Milestone: 1 Million Square Feet of Roofing Protected Across the Southeast

ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Guaranteed Roof, the Alpharetta-based authority in asphalt shingle rejuvenation, today announced a major operational landmark: the successful protection of over one million square feet of roofing across the Southeast. This milestone confirms the company's position as the region's primary provider of sustainable roof restoration services to property owners throughout Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

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Guaranteed Roof has consistently led the regional shift toward roof preservation. Reaching the one-million-square-foot mark represents more than a growth metric; it signifies thousands of roofs diverted from landfills and millions of dollars saved by property owners in premature replacement costs. The achievement validates the company's specialized application of Roof Maxx®, a soy-based treatment that restores the flexibility and granular adhesion of aging shingles.

The Science of Roof Restoration

Regional climate challenges—specifically intense UV radiation and extreme humidity—accelerate the loss of essential oils in asphalt shingles, leading to brittleness and failure. Guaranteed Roof's milestone was built on solving this specific problem. By utilizing Roof Maxx® to re-saturate the asphalt core, the company effectively reverses the aging process. This restoration technology allows shingles to expand and contract with temperature swings, adding up to 15 years of life to a roof for a fraction of the cost of a full replacement.

A Legacy of Verified Performance

Surpassing one million square feet provides definitive evidence of the longevity and reliability of the company's restoration methods. This volume of work establishes a new industry standard for roofing maintenance, proving that preservation is a viable, long-term infrastructure solution. Every square foot treated represents the company's commitment to rigorous inspections and certified application standards that began in the North Atlanta suburbs and now protect properties from the Blue Ridge Mountains to the Atlantic Coast.

To see if your roof is a good candidate for roof restoration, get an instant roof quote from Guaranteed Roof at https://www.guaranteedroof.com/get-a-free-quote

About Guaranteed Roof:

Headquartered in Alpharetta, GA, Guaranteed Roof specializes in the science of roof life extension. Serving Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, and South Carolina, the company utilizes eco-friendly treatments to replenish essential asphalt oils in aging shingles. By delaying the need for costly replacements, Guaranteed Roof provides property owners a sustainable, budget-conscious way to protect their most valuable assets while reducing environmental waste.

Contact Information

Name: Matthew Weeks

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: (470) 450-7663

SOURCE Guaranteed Roof