Guaranteed Roof Launches "Don't Replace It. Save It!" -- North Carolina's First Full-Spectrum Roof Restoration System

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Guaranteed Roof, a leader in specialized roof care and maintenance, announced the introduction of its signature "Don't Replace It. Save It!" roof restoration with rejuvenation system to North Carolina homeowners. The integrated suite offers a powerful, cost-effective alternative to full roof replacement by combining advanced cleaning, rejuvenation, and protective coating technologies designed to extend the life of asphalt shingle roofs.

The complete process is segmented into three key phases: professional cleaning, shingle rejuvenation, and protective coating application.

The Three-Pillar Restoration Process

The first step in the restoration is the application of Roof Shampoo®, a non-toxic, eco-friendly cleaning treatment that safely removes unsightly black algae, moss, and lichen stains without the damaging effects of harsh chemicals or high-pressure washing. This process immediately restores the aesthetic appearance of the roof.

Following cleaning, the company applies Roof Maxx, a scientifically formulated, plant-based oil product. Asphalt shingles lose their essential oils over time, causing them to become brittle, crack, and lose granules. Roof Maxx penetrates the aged shingle, replenishing these oils and restoring the material's protective properties, which can add up to five years of life to the roof per treatment.

The final pillar involves the application of FAR Coatings (Fungicide, Algae, Repellent), a clear, long-lasting protective layer. This coating creates a durable barrier against future biological growth and environmental wear, locking in the rejuvenating effects and providing sustained protection for the material.

"The goal of "Don't Replace It. Save It!" is simple: give homeowners a practical choice that saves them money and stress," said Matthew Weeks, CEO of Guaranteed Roof. "By treating the roof, instead of replacing it, we are offering an innovative, guaranteed solution that is both financially and environmentally responsible."

Guaranteed Roof is committed to promoting sustainable practices throughout North Carolina, offering free roof inspections and detailed assessments to determine if a roof qualifies for restoration. Customers interested in the roof rejuvenation suite should contact the company to schedule an inspection: https://www.guaranteedroof.com/contact-us

About Guaranteed Roof

Guaranteed Roof is a North Carolina-based roof restoration and maintenance company. It specializes in non-invasive, innovative solutions like the roof restoration with rejuvenation suite, focusing on asphalt shingle longevity. Committed to sustainability and exceptional service, Guaranteed Roof provides cost-effective alternatives to expensive roof replacement.

