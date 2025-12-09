Soft Wash Is Out, Roof Shampoo Is In: Guaranteed Roof Adopts Non-Bleach Roof Shampoo® as the Safe Standard for Roof Cleaning in Metro Tennessee

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Guaranteed Roof, a leading residential and commercial roofing service provider in Metro Tennessee, announced today that it exclusively uses the advanced, non-bleach Roof Shampoo® cleaning system, actively promoting it as the responsible alternative to traditional soft washing. The company is urging property owners to reconsider conventional soft wash methods, which rely on harsh chemicals like sodium hypochlorite (bleach), due to documented environmental and material safety risks.

The traditional soft washing method utilizes high concentrations of sodium hypochlorite, a chemical compound that poses documented risks to landscaping, plants, and water sources. Guaranteed Roof emphasizes that runoff from these chemicals can damage vegetation and negatively impact the local ecosystems surrounding a property. Furthermore, repeated application of harsh chemicals can potentially accelerate the degradation of certain roofing materials, jeopardizing manufacturer warranties and the long-term integrity of the roof structure.

The Non-Bleach Alternative

Roof Shampoo® offers a proprietary, non-toxic, and biodegradable cleaning solution that effectively removes black streaks, algae, moss, and lichen stains without relying on corrosive chemicals or high-pressure water. This method has been widely accepted by major roofing manufacturers as a safe and approved way to maintain shingle appearance and longevity. By adopting this system, Guaranteed Roof aligns its services with both environmental stewardship and manufacturer recommendations for material care.

"For too long, homeowners and property managers have been unknowingly exposing their landscapes and roof materials to aggressive chemicals just to achieve a clean look," stated Matthew Weeks, CEO of Guaranteed Roof. "Our commitment to Roof Shampoo® is a commitment to the health of our community, the environment, and the longevity of every roof we service."

The company is currently offering this revolutionary cleaning service within Metro Tennessee, urging property owners to inquire about the benefits of switching to the non-bleach standard. Interested customers should reach out to Guaranteed Roof to schedule a free inspection: https://www.guaranteedroof.com/contact-us

About Guaranteed Roof

Guaranteed Roof is a respected provider of residential and commercial roofing services, specializing in installation, repair, and advanced maintenance solutions across Metro Tennessee. The company is dedicated to utilizing safe, high-quality, and manufacturer-approved techniques to ensure maximum roof longevity and customer satisfaction. Guaranteed Roof prioritizes professional standards, environmental responsibility, and educational outreach to its community regarding best practices in property maintenance.

