Guaranteed Roof Saves 500+ Tons of Shingles From Landfills Through Rejuvenation Expansion

ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Guaranteed Roof, a leader in sustainable roofing solutions, today announced a significant environmental milestone, having successfully diverted more than 500 tons of asphalt shingle waste from local landfills. This achievement is the direct result of the company's recent service expansion and increased consumer adoption of roof rejuvenation, an eco-friendly alternative to traditional roof replacement.

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By utilizing Roof Maxx®, the world's first sustainable shingle rejuvenation solution, Guaranteed Roof has enabled homeowners across the Southeastern United States to extend the life of their existing roofs rather than resorting to premature tear-offs. Asphalt shingles are a primary contributor to construction waste; however, the application of this scientifically formulated, bio-based treatment restores the flexibility and waterproofing of aging shingles, effectively keeping them on the home and out of the waste stream.

The Impact of Roof Restoration

As homeowners increasingly seek ways to reduce their environmental footprint while managing rising construction costs, roof rejuvenation has become a critical tool in the circular economy of home maintenance. "Our mission has always been to disrupt the traditional 'rip and replace' mentality that dominates the roofing industry," said Matthew Weeks, CEO of Guaranteed Roof. "Reaching the 500-ton mark proves that sustainability and fiscal responsibility go hand-in-hand. By applying Roof Maxx®, we are not just saving our customers thousands of dollars; we are fundamentally changing how the community views the lifecycle of a roof."

Science-Backed Sustainability

The rejuvenation process involves a 100% safe, plant-based soy oil that penetrates the asphalt core of the shingles. This treatment replaces the petrochemical oils that naturally dry out over time due to UV exposure and weather cycles. Each application of Roof Maxx® is guaranteed to add five years of life to a roof, with the potential for three treatments to extend the total lifespan by up to 15 years.

To see if roof rejuvenation is right for your roof, get an instant roof quote from Guaranteed Roof today at https://www.guaranteedroof.com/get-a-free-quote .

About Guaranteed Roof:

Guaranteed Roof specializes in high-quality roofing services with a focus on longevity and sustainability. As an authorized dealer of Roof Maxx®, the company provides professional roof rejuvenation and restoration services designed to extend the life of existing roofing systems. Serving residential and commercial clients across the Southeast, Guaranteed Roof combines expert craftsmanship with innovative technology to deliver cost-effective alternatives to total roof replacement.

Contact Information

Name: Matthew Weeks

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: (470) 450-7663

SOURCE Guaranteed Roof