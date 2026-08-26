ATLANTA, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Guaranteed Roof, a regional leader in eco-friendly roof restoration and preservation, officially served as a sponsor for the Annual Chateau Elan Pickleball Pool Party on August 13. The event brought local residents together for swimming, dining, music by DJ Pauly, and prize competitions. Guaranteed Roof gifted a $50 digital gift card to one lucky event participant.

Guaranteed Roof Sponsors Chateau Elan Pickleball Pool Party Guaranteed Roof Sponsors Chateau Elan Pickleball Pool Party

Beyond supporting local social events, Guaranteed Roof is actively expanding its roof rejuvenation services for Chateau Elan homeowners, as well as property owners in nearby Gainesville, Braselton, and surrounding 55+ active adult communities.

Addressing Local Roofing Challenges and Protecting Retirement Assets

In developments like Chateau Elan, many aging roofs are reaching a critical turning point. Neighborhood homeowners face denied warranty coverage from shingle manufacturers and insurance carriers. While many residents in these premier 55+ communities possess the financial means for complete roof replacement, they remain highly value-conscious, seeking ways to extend the life of an aging roof.

Guaranteed Roof has preserved numerous properties throughout the neighborhood, saving homeowners thousands through eco-friendly Roof Maxx® treatments. As asphalt shingles age, they lose petrochemical oils, becoming brittle and prone to failure. The Roof Maxx treatment restores flexibility and waterproofing protection to aging shingles. A single application extends a roof's lifespan by five years, with repeat treatments adding up to 15 years of life.

"Our goal in communities like Chateau Elan is to challenge the traditional 'replace first' mindset that dominates the industry," said Matthew Weeks, CEO. "Homeowners in Braselton and Gainesville work hard to protect their retirement savings. When insurance or warranty claims get denied, they deserve a proven, value-focused alternative that protects their home without draining thousands from their bank accounts."

Roof Replacement vs. Roof Rejuvenation for Chateau Elan Homes

Choosing roof rejuvenation allows homeowners to restore essential shingle performance at a fraction of the cost of full tear-offs while preventing landfill waste.

Homeowners can receive a free instant quote from Guaranteed Roof at: https://www.guaranteedroof.com/get-a-free-quote

About Guaranteed Roof:

Guaranteed Roof is a regional roofing contractor specializing in eco-friendly roof rejuvenation, GAF-certified roof replacements, non-bleach Roof Shampoo® cleaning, and structural roof maintenance. Serving residential and commercial property owners throughout Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, and South Carolina, Guaranteed Roof is dedicated to budget protection and sustainable home care. By offering Roof Maxx® treatments, the company helps homeowners extend asphalt shingle performance while keeping tons of building materials out of landfills.

Contact Information

Name: Matthew Weeks

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: (470) 450-7663

SOURCE Guaranteed Roof