Guardian Cyber Names VP-Marketing to Help Lead Growth

FRISCO, Texas, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Guardian Cyber is pleased to announce that Pamela Roman has been promoted to Vice President of Marketing. Roman will help lead Guardian into its next phase of growth as the cybersecurity service provider expands its industry-leading proactive and predictive cybersecurity solutions.

As vice president, Roman brings more than 20 years of expertise in demand generation, brand building and management, and public relations. She is especially well versed in leading growth-focused companies with the latest in marketing technologies, team development, and metrics analytics.

Guardian Cyber CEO Chuck Smith said, "Since joining us in 2025, Pam has repeatedly shown her ability to present Guardian's vision for cybersecurity – that it's no longer just an IT department issue, but a boardroom-addressed strategic initiative with high-stakes implications. From SMBs to enterprises and every company within their supply chains, cybersecurity needs to keep out the bad actors through aggressive, proactive measures. That's how Guardian is growing its client base, and Pam is a key messenger for that growth."

Roman is a strong proponent of Smith's Aspen Forest Effect™ analogy for cybersecurity. An Aspen Forest is not made up of separate trees, but is a single living organism with all trees connected by one root system. A company today is in the same situation - its cybersecurity needs extend outside its walls to interconnected supplier and customer portals, cloud providers, data centers, email systems, apps, APIs, executives' digital footprints, and more. These proactive needs go well beyond the capabilities of basic detect and respond technologies.

About Guardian Cyber

Cybersecurity needs both defense and offense. A strong defensive posture is still essential, but modern attackers are sophisticated, persistent, and actively looking for any way in. Defense alone leaves gaps they will find.

At Guardian Cyber, we operate from the attacker's perspective, working alongside your existing security team and tools to continuously hunt for exposure and eliminate the paths attackers rely on before they're used against you. We combine AI with experienced human oversight because AI surfaces what's exposed, but experience and judgment determine what it means and what to do about it. The result: decisions made with confidence, not assumptions.

Contact:

Kiersten Peterson, Marketing Operations Manager

(972) 590-6699 [email protected]

SOURCE Guardian Cyber