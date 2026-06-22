Guest Experience Architecture Takes Hold in Luxury Hospitality

Uptown Network introduces Artuzan to put the model into practice

NAPLES, Fla., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The luxury hospitality industry is moving beyond reservations and transactions toward more-persistent, membership-driven guest relationships.

A model for modern hospitality experience design

As operators look to unify the systems that shape those relationships, Uptown Network is advancing a structured approach to what the industry has begun to recognize as Guest Experience Architecture (GeX). The company has also introduced Artuzan (pronounced ŕ-ti-san), its unified platform for building and managing continuity-based emotional guest relationships, designed to support this model across luxury hospitality spanning restaurants, hotels, private clubs, wineries, and cruise lines.

"The industry has generally focused on who owns the reservation, but that is only a moment in time," said founder Nadine Hope Locher. "The larger opportunity is who owns the relationship. Operators who can understand, anticipate, serve, and retain guests over time will outperform those that operate one visit at a time."

From Fragmented Tools to a Defined Model

Restaurants and hospitality operators already use dining experience tools, but most operate as disconnected tools and focus more on transactions than guest experiences. This new guest experience platform unifies those touch points, turning fragmented guest interactions into real-time, actionable insights.

GeX defines how these elements work together as a single operating model. It provides a structured approach where each interaction builds on prior engagement and contributes to a continuous relationship with the guest.

Uptown structures the model into four integrated layers:

Experience Layer — menus, memories, and in-venue interactions

Membership Layer — wine lockers, personal cellars, and loyalty programs

Media Layer — storytelling, content, and brand expression

Operations Layer — inventory auditing, real-time data, visibility, and control

These layers give operators a framework to design, manage, and refine guest engagement over time.

Artuzan enables this model by connecting and coordinating these elements within a unified system. It serves as the system that operators use to manage and evolve guest relationships in practice.

Building Measurable Guest Relationships

Operators are rethinking how they can engage guests beyond a single visit. A structured approach allows them to:

Transform menus into interactive, revenue-driving experiences.

Turn wine programs into extended ongoing membership relationships.

Extend engagement beyond the visit through new media and personalization.

Manage all guest experience tools in one platform, connecting segmented touch points into actionable data insights.

"We've partnered with Uptown Network for years to enhance the guest experience at Wine Bar George, and we've seen firsthand how their technology helps create more engaging and personalized interactions for our guests," said George Miliotes, Master Sommelier. "This release of Artuzan in the Guest Experience Architecture space reflects where the hospitality industry is headed, giving brands more innovative ways to connect with guests and elevate the overall experience."

Guests feel recognized and remembered. Staff operate with real-time context. Operators gain more predictable revenue tied to repeat engagement.

"With the right systems in place, teams can adapt in real time and deliver a level of personalization that was not previously possible at scale," said Hope Locher.

Artuzan: A Unified System for Guest Experience

Uptown's platform brings together capabilities the company has developed and deployed over time, now unified into a single system. What were previously delivered as individual products or features are now structured as a cohesive platform designed to implement GeX.

Artuzan enables operators to implement this model by turning hospitality intuition into operational infrastructure. This is made possible with integrated digital menus, wine programs, inventory audits, guest engagement, and in-venue media.

For operators, Artuzan becomes the system they rely on to manage and evolve the guest relationship.

Current applications include membership wine programs extending into the home cellar, dynamic menu and brand storytelling, enhanced gifting and loyalty models, and venue-driven media that creates new revenue opportunities.

While Artuzan is designed as a unified system, operators can start with individual components based on immediate priorities and expand into the full platform over time.

"Your main touchpoint, the menu, becomes active rather than static," added Hope Locher. "It can inform, inspire, and respond to the guest in the moment while contributing to a longer-term relationship."

She concluded, "Every interaction becomes part of a larger system that builds memory, loyalty, and value over time."

About Uptown Network

Uptown Network is a pioneer (2010) in creating tech-forward guest experiences for restaurants, hotels, private clubs, casinos, cruise ships and other luxury hospitality purveyors including Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, Darden Restaurants, and Seminole Hard Rock. For more information on its Artuzan Guest Experience Architecture (GeX) platform, hospitality business owners or team leaders can contact Uptown Network at www.uptownnetwork.com for an instant personalized demo, pricing details, and partnership opportunities.

Press Contact:

David Templeton

for Uptown Network

203.530.0458

[email protected]

SOURCE Uptown Network