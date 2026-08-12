Guinness Atkinson Launches Global Innovators ETF Share Class (GAIQ)

New ETF share class of the Guinness Atkinson Global Innovators Fund begins trading August 12, 2026

PASADENA, Calif., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Guinness Atkinson Asset Management today announced the launch of an exchange-traded fund (ETF) share class of the Guinness Atkinson Global Innovators Fund. The new ETF share class trades under the ticker symbol GAIQ on NYSE Arca beginning August 12, 2026.

The Global Innovators Fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in a high-conviction, roughly equally weighted portfolio of approximately 30 companies from around the world that lead through innovation in technology, communications, business processes, and management. Benchmarked to the MSCI World Index, the strategy has been managed in mutual fund form since 1998.

The ETF share class gives investors an additional way to access the same portfolio and the same investment team, with the intraday liquidity and transparency of the ETF structure. The Fund's existing mutual fund share classes — Investor Class (IWIRX) and Institutional Class (GINNX) — remain available.

Guinness Atkinson was the first firm in the mutual fund industry to convert mutual funds into ETFs, in 2021, and continues to expand the ways investors can access its thematic strategies.

About Guinness Atkinson Asset Management

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management, Inc. is an asset management firm focused on the long-term themes shaping economies and industries — from innovation and the energy transition to the growth of Asia and global demographic change. Guinness Atkinson is headquartered in Pasadena, California, with portfolio management in London.

Important Disclosures

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Fund carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please call 866-307-5990 or visit www.gafunds.com. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The Fund invests in foreign securities, which involve political, economic, and currency risks and differences in accounting methods. Investments in technology and innovation-oriented companies may be more volatile than the broader market. ETF shares are bought and sold at market price (not net asset value) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund; brokerage commissions may apply. Diversification does not assure a profit or protect against loss.

The Guinness Atkinson Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

SOURCE Guinness Atkinson Asset Management