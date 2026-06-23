GUITTARD CHOCOLATE COMPANY INTRODUCES NEWLY FORMULATED CHOCOLATE BATONS, ADVANCING PERFORMANCE IN MODERN LAMINATED PASTRY APPLICATIONS

Developed and tested with pastry chefs, the new 50% cacao batons are designed to hold their structure, deliver distinct, well-defined flavor, and perform consistently in laminated dough from bake to reheat

BURLINGAME, Calif., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Guittard Chocolate Company, the 158-year-old San Francisco-based chocolate maker, and the oldest continuously run family-owned chocolate company in the United States, today announces its newly formulated chocolate batons, developed to support the evolving demands of modern laminated pastry applications. With this launch, Guittard builds on its longstanding chocolate expertise with a baton designed specifically for the way professional bakers work today, bringing a more performance-driven approach to a format where differentiation has historically been limited.

Guittard Chocolate Company Batons

The new 50% cacao batons offer targeted improvements in chocolate performance for laminated-dough applications, prioritizing reduced melt-out during baking, stronger flavor expression in high-fat environments, and greater consistency across production. The updated moulded format supports precise placement and uniform sizing, with new packaging designed to improve handling and reduce breakage, giving bakers a more reliable, repeatable product from delivery through use.

"In laminated pastry, you are managing a system where fat, temperature, and structure are all working at once," says Donald Wressell, Senior Director of Culinary Operations at Guittard, who helped guide the development and testing of the reformulated batons. "We focused on creating something that behaves predictably in that environment so bakers can spend more time producing at a high level, without compromising the flavor and texture Guittard is known for."

Designed to integrate seamlessly into existing production environments, the batons support both artisan bakeries and high-volume operations without requiring changes to established workflows, offering consistency and ease of use at scale across independent bakeries, foodservice operators, and wholesale production.

For Guittard, the development of its batons reflects an ongoing commitment to meeting the evolving needs of professional bakers and operators. With more than 158 years of chocolate-making experience, the company continues to apply its understanding of both chocolate craft and practical application to products designed for today's production environments.

"Our longevity comes from a deep commitment to both flavor and performance," says Amy Guittard, CMO of Guittard Chocolate Company. "We have spent generations working alongside bakers and understanding how our products perform in real kitchens, and that perspective is what allows us to continue evolving alongside the needs of the industry."

Guittard's Kosher-certified, Tree Nut-, Peanut-, and Gluten-free chocolate batons are available in a 50% cacao formulation and are offered in 8-300ct packages per case. The product is now available through Guittard's network of wholesale partners and distributors nationwide, with sample requests available directly through Guittard. Guittard will also be showcasing its new batons at the New York City Fancy Food Show in June.

ABOUT GUITTARD CHOCOLATE COMPANY: As the oldest continuously family-owned and operated chocolate company in the United States, Guittard Chocolate Company, now under the fourth and fifth generation of family management, continues to grow with the same innovative spirit and commitment to sustainability that has made it one of the world's most respected makers and suppliers of premium chocolate over the past 150+ years. For more information, please visit us online at www.Guittard.com or @GuittardChocolate.

SOURCE Guittard Chocolate Company