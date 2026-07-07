GULF COAST CRATING ACCELERATES STRATEGIC EXPANSION WITH MORE THAN 1.1 MILLION SQUARE FEET OF INDUSTRIAL ACQUISITIONS ACROSS TEXAS AND GULF COAST REGION

HOUSTON, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gulf Coast Crating, in strategic partnership with First Houston, continues its rapid regional expansion with the acquisition of its third industrial property in the past four months. Collectively, the recent acquisitions represent more than 1.1 million square feet of industrial space located within key logistics and distribution corridors across the Gulf Coast region.

View PDF GULF COAST CRATING ACCELERATES STRATEGIC EXPANSION

The partnership is actively pursuing additional acquisition opportunities throughout Houston, Dallas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana as both companies continue scaling operations to meet increasing customer demand and long-term growth initiatives.

The collaboration marks a significant milestone for Gulf Coast Crating and First Houston, further strengthening the partnership's capabilities across warehousing, transportation, logistics, and industrial services throughout the region.

First Houston Properties, one of Houston's oldest and most respected industrial brokerage firms, was acquired by Patrick McKiernan and James Mashni earlier this year, marking a pivotal transition for the nearly 45-year-old company and signaling continued momentum in the rapidly expanding Industrial Outdoor Storage (IOS) sector.

"Partnering with Patrick McKiernan and First Houston has enabled us to accelerate our growth in a meaningful way while continuing to elevate the level of service we provide to our customers," said Paul Pitman, CEO of Gulf Coast Crating and XLR8 Delivery. "Expanding our warehouse footprint increases operational capacity, improves efficiency, and broadens our geographic reach. This continued growth positions us to support larger-scale projects, streamline logistics operations, and deliver even greater supply chain solutions for our clients."

The latest property is a 205,000 fully climate-controlled facility located at on 12.5 acres 4949 Windfern Road in Houston.

The latest acquisitions further solidify Gulf Coast Crating and XLR8 Delivery's position as a leading integrated logistics, crating, and transportation platform serving industrial clients across Texas, the Gulf Coast, and beyond.

"With institutional investment in industrial outdoor storage continuing to accelerate, First Houston remains focused on expanding its platform and reinforcing its presence as a leading national IOS operator," said First Houston President Patrick McKiernan.

ABOUT GULF COAST CRATING AND XLR8 DELIVERY

Gulf Coast Crating and XLR8 Delivery operate under one unified vision, delivering industryleading reliability and customer service through a comprehensive range of industrial logistics solutions.

Gulf Coast Crating specializes in heavy and light export packing, industrial crating, hazmat packing, warehouse storage, and transload services. XLR8 Delivery provides transportation solutions including local P&D, Hot Shot, Cartage, Drayage, Brokerage, Heavy Haul, LTL, and FTL services.

For more information, visit: Gulf Coast Crating and XLR8 Delivery

ABOUT FIRST HOUSTON

First Houston is a Houston-based industrial real estate brokerage firm with offices in Houston and Laredo, Texas. Founded in 1982, the firm has maintained an exclusive focus on industrial real estate since inception, with deep expertise in Industrial Outdoor Storage (IOS). First Houston represents a range of clients, including some of the largest private equity firms in the United States, and is recognized as a leading advisor in the acquisition, disposition, and leasing of IOS and industrial assets across key logistics markets. For more information, visit https://www.firsthouston.com.

SOURCE First Houston