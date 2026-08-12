Gulf-to-Bay Captiva Estate With Theodore Roosevelt Connection Sells for $10 Million

Kingfisher Real Estate reports sale of "Dolphins Crossing," featuring a Roosevelt-era boathouse on the Lee County Historic Register, reflecting demand for rare waterfront estates in Southwest Florida

CAPTIVA ISLAND, Fla., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The sale of "Dolphins Crossing," a historic Captiva Island estate at 15735-15737 Captiva Drive, has closed at $10 million. Represented by Valerie Tutor, Realtor with Kingfisher Real Estate, the transaction ranks among the most significant luxury sales recorded on Captiva Island and reflects continuing demand for rare, historically significant waterfront properties in Southwest Florida.

A Presidential Legacy

In the spring of 1917, former President Theodore Roosevelt arrived on Captiva Island to hunt the giant manta ray. Working alongside naturalist Russell J. Coles, Roosevelt anchored a houseboat off the dock and boathouse at Dr. John Dickey's estate on the island's bay side, using it as the staging ground for one of his last great wildlife adventures.

That boathouse still stands on the property and is listed on the Lee County Historic Register. It has been restored and converted into a guest cottage overlooking the same bay waters the 26th president once navigated.

"It is truly the best of both worlds," said Tutor. "This sale reflects just how rare and irreplaceable a property like Dolphins Crossing truly is."

Gulf-to-Bay Living

Captiva Island contains fewer than 500 residential parcels, and Gulf-to-Bay estates represent the rarest tier of ownership on the island. Only a handful of properties span the full width of Captiva, offering both Gulf beach access and bayfront boating from a single address. Situated on a 0.66-acre lot, Dolphins Crossing is among this exclusive group. The renovated main residence features four bedrooms, five bathrooms and 6,313 square feet across three stories, with panoramic water views, smart-home technology and a private elevator serving all floors.

The Roosevelt Connection

Known as the "conservation president," Roosevelt established the nearby Pine Island National Wildlife Refuge in 1908 to protect local bird populations from plume hunters. The waterway on the east side of Captiva, where Dolphins Crossing sits, is named Roosevelt Channel in his honor.

About Kingfisher Real Estate

Kingfisher Real Estate is a premier boutique real estate firm specializing in luxury properties. The sale of Dolphins Crossing was represented by Valerie Tutor. https://www.kingfisherrealestate.com/

SOURCE Kingfisher Real Estate