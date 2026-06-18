Gulf Winds Launches Smart Dispatching Platform as Part of Intelligent Logistics Initiative

First in a series of advancements focused on applying AI and automation to improve asset utilization, operational efficiency, and service reliability.

SEABROOK, Texas, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gulf Winds International (Gulf Winds), a leading drayage and domestic transportation provider, today announced the launch of its Smart Dispatching platform, the first in a series of technology-driven advancements under its Gulf Winds Intelligent Logistics initiative.

The initiative represents the company's broader commitment to applying artificial intelligence, automation, and real-time data to optimize drayage operations and deliver measurable performance improvements at scale.

The Smart Dispatching platform introduces real-time optimization into a process that has historically relied on manual coordination. By continuously evaluating drivers, loads, chassis availability, and operational constraints, the system recommends the most efficient sequence of moves across the network—helping reduce inefficiencies, improve asset utilization, and enhance service reliability for customers.

"Dispatching in drayage is inherently complex, requiring constant trade-offs across drivers, equipment, and customer commitments," said Alysse Ligon, Director of Innovation at Gulf Winds. "Smart Dispatching augments that process with real-time intelligence—giving our teams better visibility into the network and enabling more informed decisions throughout the day."

Unlike traditional dispatch models, which rely on static planning and reactive adjustments, Smart Dispatching continuously recalculates as conditions change. The system identifies opportunities to increase street turns, reduce empty miles, and prioritize higher-value moves—improving productivity without requiring additional trucks or chassis.

The technology also enhances operational visibility by flagging potential service risks earlier, allowing dispatch teams to proactively adjust plans and communicate with customers before issues escalate.

"This is not about reducing staff," Ligon added. "It's about equipping them with better tools. By handling the complex calculations in the background, the platform allows our operations teams to focus on execution, driver support, and customer service."

"Smart Dispatching is part of a broader focus at Gulf Winds to lead the industry in applying technology, automation, and data-driven decision-making to drayage operations," said Michael Shepherd, Chief Information Officer at Gulf Winds. "More than 20 years ago, Gulf Winds invested in building one of the industry's leading drayage management systems.

This platform builds on that legacy—extending our foundation with real-time optimization and AI to drive the next phase of operational performance at scale."

As Gulf Winds continues to grow its footprint across U.S. port markets, Smart Dispatching provides a scalable foundation for expansion. The platform enables the company to increase throughput and network density without adding proportional dispatch resources, supporting more efficient growth over time.

"Our focus is on delivering measurable operational improvements for our customers while scaling the business in a disciplined way," said Sam Freni, Chief Executive Officer of Gulf Winds. "Initiatives like Gulf Winds Intelligent Logistics allow us to improve asset utilization, reduce inefficiencies, and enhance service consistency—while building a more scalable operating model aligned with long-term growth."

The Smart Dispatching platform was developed internally by Gulf Winds' technology and innovation teams, combining deep operational expertise with advanced optimization and data capabilities. Additional solutions under the Gulf Winds Intelligent Logistics initiative are expected to be introduced over time as the company continues to expand its use of AI and automation across the business.

About Gulf Winds International

Gulf Winds International is a leading drayage, intermodal, and domestic transportation provider serving major U.S. port and inland markets, including Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth, Mobile, Memphis, Savannah, Charleston, Norfolk, and Baltimore. The company provides container drayage, transloading, container yard (CY) solutions, intermodal transportation, and integrated logistics services.

With a privately managed chassis fleet, controlled assets, and proprietary technology platforms, Gulf Winds delivers reliable, scalable supply chain solutions. Its asset-based network and technology-driven visibility tools support efficient port-to-door transportation, warehouse integration, and end-to-end freight optimization across key U.S. logistics markets.

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Natalie Skinnes

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SOURCE Gulf Winds International