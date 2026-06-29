Gunter Hotel Officially Joins Marriott Bonvoy's Tribute Portfolio

SAN ANTONIO, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The historic Gunter Hotel announces its official transition to Gunter Hotel, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, joining Marriott Bonvoy's global collection of independent hotels celebrated for their distinctive character, captivating design, and deep connection to local culture. To commemorate the milestone, the hotel has also launched a special limited-time room package.

Inside the Gunter Hotel lobby. Image Credit: Daniel Kelleghan Photography

The milestone marks a new chapter for the iconic San Antonio property following its recent $57 million renovation and reopening. Originally established in 1909, the hotel has welcomed guests for more than 116 years and continues to honor its rich history while delivering a modern hospitality experience.

Located in the heart of downtown San Antonio, the Gunter Hotel, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, features 311 thoughtfully designed guest rooms, including 30 suites, along with four distinctive dining concepts: Jots, Keystone Club, Bar 414, and Paris Baguette. Inspired by the hotel's celebrated musical heritage—including the 1936 recording session of blues legend Robert Johnson—the property also offers a state-of-the-art recording studio, curated vinyl library, and in-room record players for guests.

To celebrate its debut as a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, the property is introducing a special limited-time package: Restored. Reimagined. Remarkable. It's available to book now through December 31, 2026 (blackout dates apply) via the online link HERE. The offer includes up to 26% off the Best Available Rate, a champagne toast for two upon arrival, access to the hotel's Vinyl Library, complimentary admission to weekly live music performances, and late checkout based on availability. The package provides guests an opportunity to experience The Gunter's newly reimagined accommodations, vibrant music-inspired programming, and timeless sense of place.

As part of Tribute Portfolio, the hotel joins a growing collection of more than 185 independent hotels worldwide that embrace individuality and create vibrant social experiences for both travelers and locals.

Gunter Hotel, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel remains a proud member of Historic Hotels of America and continues its commitment to delivering exceptional hospitality while celebrating the stories, culture, and character that have defined the property for generations.

The Gunter Hotel also provides guests access to the Marriott Bonvoy program, allowing members to earn and redeem points during their stay and at various hotels and resorts within Marriott Bonvoy's extensive collection around the world. For updates, follow the hotel on Instagram and Facebook. For additional details about the hotel, visit www.thegunterhotel.com.

SOURCE The Gunter Hotel