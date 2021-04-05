Gura, a Livestreaming Platform Built for Learning Experiences, Lands Seed Stage Investment from Senior Media Executive

Gura, a livestreaming platform built for learning experiences, announces seed investment from Senior Media Executive Tweet this

What makes Gura unique is their focus on the ability for anyone to be able to power up a live learning experience. Whether you are an author, creator, hobbyist, or expert, you're able to host a session about a topic of your choice to a remote audience and sell virtual tickets to attend. Separately, hosts have the ability to allocate a percentage of their earnings to a cause through the Gura platform, including but not limited to Climate Change, Black Lives Matter, Mental Health, and many more.

The announcement comes just before their targeted April 2021 launch.

About Gura

Gura is a livestreaming platform built for learning experiences. Connect with audiences, earn cash, or give to your favorite cause. As the online learning market continues to grow, Gura is positioned to become a leader in live learning experiences powered by the creator economy. To learn more, visit https://www.gura.io

For investment inquiries please contact [email protected]

SOURCE Gura, Inc

Related Links

https://www.gura.io

