GUSTIN LAW FIRM VOTED 2026 "BEST OF THE BEST" PERSONAL INJURY LAW FIRM BY HOUSTON CHRONICLE READERS

MORE THAN A HALF MILLION VOTES CAST AS GUSTIN LAW FIRM RANKED #1

HOUSTON, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gustin Law Firm has been voted the Houston Chronicle's 2026 "Best of the Best" Personal Injury Law Firm, following a reader poll that drew more than 500,000 votes across the Houston area. Founded in 2022, the Houston-based civil litigation firm was selected for the No. 1 spot in the personal injury category from among more than 1,000 personal injury attorneys and law firms in the region, according to the firm. The recognition places Gustin Law Firm at the top of a crowded field in one of the city's most competitive legal practice areas.

#1 Personal Injury Law Firm

"Winning the trust and confidence of so many Houstonians in just five years marks our firm's proudest accomplishment to date," said lead attorney Charlie Gustin. "The Houston Chronicle's 'Best of the Best' award truly represents the voice of the people. This award cannot be bought; it can only be won by earning the community's trust with honesty, credibility, and outstanding results."

The Houston Chronicle's "Best of the Best" program is an annual, community-driven contest that highlights local businesses and service providers in a range of categories, from professional services to retail and entertainment. The process typically unfolds over several months and involves a nomination period followed by multiple rounds of voting, allowing readers to identify businesses they believe have made a meaningful impact in the community.

In 2025, Gustin Law Firm was named a Top 3 finalist in the Personal Injury Law Firm category, signaling growing recognition among Chronicle readers even before this year's top ranking. The 2026 result marks the first time the firm has secured the number one position.

According to the firm, the award underscores its approach to representing individuals and families dealing with serious injuries and complex insurance disputes. Many of the firm's cases involve car collisions, truck accidents, rideshare accidents, daycare injuries, and other events that carry significant medical, financial, and long-term personal consequences for clients.

"When people come to us, they are often facing one of the most difficult periods in their lives," Gustin said. "They may be unsure about their legal rights, overwhelmed by medical bills or struggling to support their families after an injury. Our role is to guide them through that process with careful preparation, clear communication, and a commitment to pursuing the best possible outcome under the law."

Gustin Law Firm focuses on civil litigation with an emphasis on catastrophic injuries and high-stakes insurance matters. The firm represents clients in Houston, Pasadena, League City, Pearland and other communities across Texas. Its work frequently involves detailed motion practice, in-depth case strategy and negotiation with insurers and opposing parties.

The firm notes that community recognition, such as the "Best of the Best" awards, can serve as one reference point for individuals seeking legal representation, alongside factors such as experience, case results, and personal referrals.

More information about the 2026 "Best of the Best" award winners, including Gustin Law Firm's ranking in the Personal Injury Law Firm category, is available on the Houston Chronicle's website at https://www.chron.com/winners/#/gallery/532145161.

About Gustin Law Firm

Gustin Law Firm is a civil litigation firm representing people in personal injury cases, including car accidents, truck accidents and motorcycle accidents, with a focus on catastrophic injuries and high-stakes insurance disputes. The firm was voted No. 1 for Personal Injury Litigation in the Houston Chronicle's 2026 Best of the Best awards and has earned more than 100 five-star reviews from clients. Gustin Law Firm serves clients in Houston, Pasadena, League City, Pearland and throughout Texas. Its practice covers litigation, motion practice, case strategy, settlement negotiation, and trial advocacy. To learn more, visit www.gustin.law.

Gustin Law Firm, PLLC

3355 West Alabama, Suite 1220 Houston, TX 77098

https://gustin.law/

https://www.chron.com/best/map/best-personal-injury-lawyers-houston/#gustinlawfirm

https://www.chron.com/winners/#/gallery/532145161/

Contact: Charlie Gustin

Phone: (713) 491-4792

[email protected]

SOURCE Gustin Law Firm, PLLC