Haemonetics to Present at Bank of America 2026 Healthcare Conference

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Haemonetics Corporation

May 05, 2026, 06:00 ET

BOSTON, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) announced that Chris Simon, President and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat with investors at the Bank of America 2026 Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. PT.

The public may access a live webcast of the fireside chat at Haemonetics' Investor Relations website or at the following link: https://bofa.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/healthcare2026/75d0U1.cfm.

A replay of the recorded webcast will become accessible within 24 hours after the event and will be available for one year on Haemonetics' Investor Relations website.

ABOUT HAEMONETICS

Haemonetics is a global medical technology company dedicated to improving the quality, effectiveness and efficiency of health care. Our innovative solutions addressing critical medical needs include a suite of hospital technologies designed to advance standards of care and help enhance outcomes for patients; end-to-end plasma collection technologies to optimize operations for plasma centers; and products to enable blood centers to collect in-demand blood components. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit www.haemonetics.com

Investor Contacts:

Olga Guyette, Vice President-Investor Relations & Treasury

David Trenk, Manager-Investor Relations

(781) 356-9763

(203) 733-4987

[email protected] 

[email protected] 

Media Contact: 

Josh Gitelson, Sr. Director-Global Communications

(781) 356-9776

[email protected] 

SOURCE Haemonetics Corporation

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