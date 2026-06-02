Haemonetics to Present at Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

BOSTON, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) announced that Chris Simon, President and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat with investors at the Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, June 8, 2026 at 4:00 p.m. ET.

The public may access a live webcast of the fireside chat at Haemonetics' Investor Relations website or at the following link:

https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1766065&tp_key=0b16b4b62d&tp_special=8

A replay of the recorded webcast will become accessible 12 hours after the event and will be available for 90 days on Haemonetics' Investor Relations website.

ABOUT HAEMONETICS

Haemonetics is a global medical technology company dedicated to improving the quality, effectiveness and efficiency of health care. Our innovative solutions addressing critical medical needs include a suite of hospital technologies designed to advance standards of care and help enhance outcomes for patients; end-to-end plasma collection technologies to optimize operations for plasma centers; and products to enable blood centers to collect in-demand blood components. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit www.haemonetics.com.

SOURCE Haemonetics Corporation