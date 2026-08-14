HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL SECURITIES LAW FIRM, Encourages CVRx Inc. (CVRX) Investors with Substantial Losses to Contact Firm: Investigating Potential Securities Fraud Following 59% Stock Drop

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces it has opened an investigation into CVRx Inc. (NASDAQ: CVRX) regarding potential violations of federal securities laws. The investigation follows disclosures of a U.S. Department of Justice Civil Investigative Demand ("CID"), severe cuts to revenue guidance, commercial sales force disruption, and the sudden termination of the company's Chief Revenue Officer.

CVRx Inc. (NASDAQ: CVRX) Investors: Investors who suffered substantial losses are encouraged to submit your losses now to evaluate their legal rights and recovery options.

INVESTIGATION OVERVIEW: CVRx Inc. (NASDAQ: CVRX)

CVRx's sole commercial product is Barostim, an FDA-approved implantable neuromodulation device designed to improve symptoms for patients suffering from heart failure. Historically, CVRx assured investors that its growth strategy was anchored by a complete sales force transformation and high approval rates from Medicare Advantage payers.

CVRx repeatedly highlighted a "$10.5 billion market opportunity" with less than 1% penetration, reassuring the market earlier this year that its sales force transformation was "largely complete."

However, after market close on August 6, 2026, CVRx disclosed a series of severe operational and legal headwinds:

DOJ Civil Investigative Demand (CID): On May 14, 2026, CVRx received a CID from the U.S. Department of Justice investigating whether the company caused the submission of false claims to government health programs by improperly marketing Barostim, paying kickbacks to healthcare providers, or submitting false information. Sales Force Deterioration & Guidance Cut: CVRx significantly cut its 2026 revenue expectations and revealed serious problems with its salesforce – sequentially flat growth in sales territories, turnover, and strained onboarding and training. Medicare Advantage Approval Collapse: CVRx revealed that its primary Medicare Advantage payer—which historically approved 80% of prior authorizations within 30 days—increased initial denials and reduced 30-day approvals to just 25%.

In response to these revelations, CVRx's stock price cratered 59% on August 7, 2026.

Three days later, on August 10, 2026, CVRx abruptly terminated its Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), Robert John.

FOCUS OF THE HAGENS BERMAN INVESTIGATION

"We are investigating whether there is a direct connection between the Department of Justice CID and the immediate termination of the Chief Revenue Officer, as well as whether CVRx may have misled investors regarding the true state of its commercial sales force and Medicare Advantage reimbursement rates," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm's investigation.

WHAT CVRx (CVRX) INVESTORS & WHISTLEBLOWERS CAN DO

Investors: If you invested in CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVRX) and suffered significant financial losses, you can submit your losses now.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding CVRx should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email [email protected] .

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs' rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman's team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.

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SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP