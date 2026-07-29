Hague makes giant move, appointing Mike Pennella to Potandon Board

Company continues building its leadership team with one of the food industry's most accomplished operating executives.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Potandon Produce LLC, exclusive marketer of Green Giant Fresh® potatoes and onions, today announced the appointment of Michael A. Pennella to its Board of Directors, marking another significant milestone following the recent appointment of Des Hague as Chief Executive Officer and President. The appointment adds one of the food industry's most accomplished operating executives as the company continues executing its long-term growth strategy.

Mike Pennella

Pennella brings more than 40 years of executive leadership across some of the world's most recognized food companies. Throughout his career, he has built, integrated, and led billion-dollar businesses spanning retail, foodservice, and consumer packaged goods, with deep expertise in commercial strategy, organizational transformation, product innovation, and operational excellence.

He previously served as President of Hillshire and Sara Lee Bakery & Deli, where he led the consolidation of multiple operating companies into a unified foodservice organization representing more than $1.7 billion in annual sales. His portfolio included iconic brands such as Hillshire, Ball Park, Sara Lee, Jimmy Dean, State Fair, Bryan Foods and others.

Pennella later joined ConAgra Foods to lead another major business transformation, bringing together brands including Hunt's, Wesson, Healthy Choice, Armour, Eckrich, Butterball, Reddi-wip®, Egg Beaters and Fernando's into a consolidated foodservice organization generating more than $2 billion in annual revenue.

Earlier in his career, Pennella held senior leadership positions with Seneca Foods, PepsiCo, Pillsbury, Michael Foods, Lamb Weston, Pilgrim's Pride and Schwan's Foodservice. Since retiring from corporate leadership, he has advised numerous food companies, private equity firms and emerging brands on growth strategy, commercialization, product innovation, acquisitions and organizational development.

"Mike is one of the most respected executives in the food industry," said Jeff Sholl, Chairman of the Board for Potandon Produce LLC. "His experience building iconic brands, leading large-scale business transformations and creating high-performing organizations will be an invaluable resource as we continue positioning Potandon for long-term growth. We're excited to welcome him to our Board."

Pennella joins the Board as Potandon continues investing in innovation, expanding its consumer marketing efforts and strengthening the Green Giant Fresh® brand across retail.

"I've had the privilege of working with Mike on numerous ventures over the years, and I've seen firsthand the value he brings as a leader, strategist and trusted partner," said Des Hague, Chief Executive Officer of Potandon Produce LLC. "His perspective, strategic insight and operational leadership will be incredibly valuable as we continue building on our momentum. Mike understands our industry at the highest level, and we're fortunate to have his guidance as we lead the company's next era of growth."

Pennella said he looks forward to working with the Board and leadership team.

"Potandon has built an outstanding business with strong customer relationships, exceptional grower partnerships and one of the most recognized brands in fresh produce," said Michael Pennella. "I'm excited to join the Board and work alongside Des and the leadership team as the company continues investing in innovation, strengthening its market position and pursuing new opportunities for growth."

About Potandon Produce LLC

Potandon Produce LLC is the nation's largest distributor of fresh potatoes and onions, and is the exclusive marketer of Green Giant Fresh® potatoes and onions. Through innovative products, category leadership and strong grower partnerships, the company delivers premium fresh produce solutions to retailers and consumers throughout North America.

SOURCE Potandon Produce LLC, exclusive marketer of Green Giant Fresh® potatoes and onions