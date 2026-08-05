Hair Care Kept Adding. Humble Enters the Category by Subtracting.

Two shampoo-and-conditioner bar duos. No bottle. No synthetic fragrance. No formula with a trademarked name and a number after it.

TAOS, N.M., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Humble Brands, the Taos-based natural personal care company built on four-ingredient deodorant, enters hair care with Bar Hair Care: two shampoo-and-conditioner duos, plastic-free, scented only with essential oils.

The hair aisle spent the last decade adding: steps, systems, quizzes, patented complexes. Even the plastic-free bar brands now stock a dozen specialized formulas. Humble looked at that shelf and did the opposite. Most hair runs normal-to-dry or normal-to-oily, so the company built one duo for each and stopped there.

A bottle of shampoo is mostly water; a bar is not. Humble's bars are concentrated, so what fits in the palm of your hand does the work a full bottle used to.

Strength & Volume is built for hair that runs normal to dry. Scented with Bergamot & Ginger essential oils, it pairs hydrolyzed rice protein to reinforce the strand with amaranth for structure and baobab to condition without coating, so the body comes from hair that holds its shape rather than from buildup. Balance & Shine is built for hair that runs normal to oily. Scented with Rosemary & Mint, it uses willow bark and charcoal to lift excess oil and buildup, while the conditioner's plant-oil system smooths the cuticle flat. Smooth hair reflects light. That's the shine.

"At Humble, we compete by subtracting," said Duane Primozich, CEO of Humble Brands. "Personal care keeps adding steps, systems, and ingredients. We made hair care the way we make everything else: simply."

The Specs

Two duos: Strength & Volume (normal to dry) and Balance & Shine (normal to oily)

Four bars total: two shampoo bars (3.2 oz each), two conditioner bars (2.8 oz each)

pH-balanced to 4.5–5.5, color-safe, free of silicones and sulfates

Scented exclusively with essential oils; no synthetic fragrance

Plastic-free packaging, down to the recyclable paperboard box

Available now at humblebrands.com and on Amazon

Pricing: bars $13.99 each; duo $27.98; storage tins $9.99 each

About Humble Brands

Humble Brands makes natural personal care essentials, deodorant, soap, lip balm, and now bar hair care, with short ingredient lists and essential-oil scents, never synthetic fragrance. Founded in 2015 and based in Taos, New Mexico, the company competes by subtracting: fewer ingredients, simpler routines, nothing extra. Jason Momoa, ocean advocate, is an equity partner who shares that philosophy. Humble is the simplest part of your routine, and you can visit humblebrands.com or follow along on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to learn more.

SOURCE Humble Brands