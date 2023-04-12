Hair Shampoo Market size in APAC to grow by USD 4.02 billion from 2021 to 2026, Driven by innovation and portfolio extension - Technavio

Apr 12, 2023, 06:30 ET
NEW YORK, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The size of the hair shampoo market in APAC is estimated to grow by USD 4.02 billion from 2021 to 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.25%. For Comprehensive details on the market size during the forecast period (2022-2026) - View a Sample Report
Hair Shampoo Market in APAC - Vendor Landscape
The hair shampoo market in APAC is fragmented; the vendors are competing with each other and are trying to obtain higher market shares. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning, technological advances, and the price of the products -The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now
Company Profiles
The report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Amway Corp., Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Kao Corp., LOreal SA, Patanjali Ayurved Ltd., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Avon Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever PLC.
Hair Shampoo Market in APAC - Market Dynamics
Major Drivers & Challenges- The market is driven by factors such as innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization, influence through social media and blogging, and the rise in the number of fashion-conscious consumers. The availability of counterfeit products is hindering market growth, with the growing demand for natural and organic hair shampoo as a major market trend.
- A major driver fueling the growth of the hair shampoo market in APAC is innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization. Owing to the increasing competition and customer demand for innovative products, vendors have actively started to focus on improving their R&D operations in the region. Furthermore, vendors have also been focusing on differentiating themselves from pharmaceutical companies. Hence, investments in innovative ingredients and technologies are rising. As customers look for hair shampoo products that can address concerns pertaining to multiple hair-related issues in minimal time, vendors continuously innovate their product ranges and expand their product lines. In addition, factors such as the growing purchasing power and increasing disposable incomes help increase customer spending on hair care products, especially premium hair care products. Hence, new product launches are expected to drive market growth for hair shampoo products in APAC.
- The rising demand for natural and organic hair shampoo is a key trend. The demand for natural and organic hair shampoos is driven by factors such as the increasing awareness about hair and skin-related problems caused by synthetic hair shampoo. Regular use of synthetic hair shampoo can cause hair and skin-related issues such as skin irritation, skin allergies, nerve damage, chemical burns and blisters on the scalp, hair breakage, and some forms of cancer. Hence, consumers have shifted their focus to natural and organic products for their hair care needs. Organic hair shampoo is made of natural and organic ingredients, such as plant extracts, and other natural ingredients. Hence, it is free from harmful ingredients such as petrochemicals, sulfates, and ammonia. Thus, the growing popularity of natural and organic hair shampoos is expected to increase their demand, which is expected to propel the growth of the hair shampoo market in APAC during the forecast period.
Key Challenges -
A major challenge hampering the growth of the market is the availability of counterfeit products. This is due to the growing market prospects for hair products such as shampoo and the surging demand for these products. The use of such counterfeit hair care products can damage the hair permanently and the growing penetration of e-commerce across the region is propelling their sales. The increasing adoption of counterfeit products adversely affects the sales and pricing strategies of genuine regional vendors. Hence, the availability of counterfeit products is expected to impede market growth.
Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. - View a Sample Report
Competitive Analysis
The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others.
Hair Shampoo Market in APAC - Market Segmentation
This hair shampoo market report extensively covers the market by distribution channel (offline and online) and type (non-medicated and medicated).
- The market share growth in APAC by the offline segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. The offline segment includes specialty stores; hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and clubhouse stores; and others such as department stores, salons and spas, and drugstores. A rise in the number of stores and business expansions by retailers fuels the demand for this segment. Various vendors focus on the online-to-offline (O2O) business strategy to enhance sales through offline distribution channels while promoting their digital experience. Hence, such strategies help vendors increase their market share and expand their consumer base.
For additional information on the market contribution of each segment - Grab an Exclusive Sample Report
What are the key data covered in this Hair Shampoo Market in APAC report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the hair shampoo market in APAC between 2022 and 2026
- Precise estimation of the size of the hair shampoo market in APAC and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the hair shampoo market across APAC
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the hair shampoo market in APAC vendors
Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports:
- The hair loss treatment products market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 2,216.5 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product type (vitamins and supplements, shampoos and conditioners, and others), gender (men, women, and children), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The rising hair-related issues among consumers are driving market growth.
- The men's hair care and styling products market size is expected to increase to USD 12.04 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.16%. The report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (online and offline) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The evolving fashion trends in hair styling are notably driving the men's hair care and styling products market growth.
|
Hair Shampoo Market Scope in APAC
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.25%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 4.02 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2021-2022 (%)
|
7.74
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Amway Corp., Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Kao Corp., LOreal SA, Patanjali Ayurved Ltd., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Avon Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever PLC
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio's Consumer Staples Market Reports
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1
Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2
Exhibit 03: Key Finding 3
Exhibit 04: Key Finding 4
Exhibit 05: Key Finding 5
Exhibit 06: Key Finding 6
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 07: Parent market
Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics
2.2 Value chain analysis
Exhibit 09: Value Chain Analysis: Personal products
2.2.1 Inputs
2.2.2 Inbound logistics
2.2.3 Operations
2.2.4 Outbound logistics
2.2.5 Marketing and sales
2.2.6 Support activities
2.2.7 Innovation
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 10: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 11: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Exhibit 12: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 13: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 14: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 17: Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 18: Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 19: Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 20: Market condition - Five forces 2021
5. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
5.1 Market segments
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- Offline
- Online
Exhibit 21: Distribution channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Distribution channel
Exhibit 22: Comparison by Distribution channel
5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 23: Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 24: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 25: Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 26: Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Distribution channel
6. Market Segmentation by Type
6.1 Market segments
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- Non-medicated
- Medicated
Exhibit 28: Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
6.2 Comparison by Type
Exhibit 29: Comparison by Type
6.3 Non-medicated - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 30: Non-medicated - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 31: Non-medicated - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
6.4 Medicated - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 32: Medicated - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 33: Medicated - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
6.5 Market opportunity by Type
Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Type
7. Customer Landscape
7.1 Overview
Exhibit 35: Customer landscape
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.1.1 Innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization
8.1.2 Influence through social media and blogging
8.1.3 Rise in number of fashion-conscious consumers
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 Availability of counterfeit products
8.2.2 Rapid spread of COVID-19 resulting in the shutdown of salons and spas
8.2.3 Regulatory compliances for product composition, labeling, and packaging
Exhibit 36: Impact of drivers and challenges
8.3 Market trends
8.3.1 Growing demand for natural and organic hair shampoo
8.3.2 Rise in online sales of hair shampoo
8.3.3 Growing adoption of home salon services
9. Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
Exhibit 37: Vendor landscape
9.2 Landscape disruption
Exhibit 38: Landscape disruption
Exhibit 39: Industry risks
9.3 Competitive scenario
10. Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 40: Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 41: Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Amway Corp.
Exhibit 42: Amway Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 43: Amway Corp. - Business segments
Exhibit 44: Amway Corp. - Key news
Exhibit 45: Amway Corp. - Key offerings
Exhibit 46: Amway Corp. - Segment focus
10.4 Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.
Exhibit 47: Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 48: Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 49: Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings
10.5 Johnson and Johnson Inc.
Exhibit 50: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 51: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 52: Johnson and Johnson Inc – Key news
Exhibit 53: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 54: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Segment focus
10.6 Kao Corp.
Exhibit 55: Kao Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 56: Kao Corp. - Business segments
Exhibit 57: Kao Corp. - Key news
Exhibit 58: Kao Corp. - Key offerings
Exhibit 59: Kao Corp. - Segment focus
10.7 LOreal SA
Exhibit 60: LOreal SA - Overview
Exhibit 61: LOreal SA - Business segments
Exhibit 62: LOreal SA – Key news
Exhibit 63: LOreal SA - Key offerings
Exhibit 64: LOreal SA - Segment focus
10.8 Patanjali Ayurved Ltd.
Exhibit 65: Patanjali Ayurved Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 66: Patanjali Ayurved Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 67: Patanjali Ayurved Ltd. - Key offerings
10.9 Shiseido Co. Ltd.
Exhibit 68: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 69: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Business segments
Exhibit 70: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Key news
Exhibit 71: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
Exhibit 72: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
10.10 The Avon Co.
Exhibit 73: The Avon Co. - Overview
Exhibit 74: The Avon Co. - Product and service
Exhibit 75: The Avon Co. - Key offerings
10.11 The Procter and Gamble Co.
Exhibit 76: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Overview
Exhibit 77: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Business segments
Exhibit 78: The Procter and Gamble Co. – Key news
Exhibit 79: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key offerings
Exhibit 80: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Segment focus
10.12 Unilever PLC
Exhibit 81: Unilever PLC - Overview
Exhibit 82: Unilever PLC - Business segments
Exhibit 83: Unilever PLC – Key news
Exhibit 84: Unilever PLC - Key offerings
Exhibit 85: Unilever PLC - Segment focus
11. Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.1.1 ????Market definition
11.1.2 Objective
11.1.3 Notes and caveats
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 86: Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 87: Research Methodology
Exhibit 88: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 89: Information sources
11.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 90: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article