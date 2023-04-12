Hair Shampoo Market size in APAC to grow by USD 4.02 billion from 2021 to 2026, Driven by innovation and portfolio extension - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The size of the hair shampoo market in APAC is estimated to grow by USD 4.02 billion from 2021 to 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.25%. For Comprehensive details on the market size during the forecast period (2022-2026) - View a Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Hair Shampoo Market in APAC

Hair Shampoo Market in APAC - Vendor Landscape

The hair shampoo market in APAC is fragmented; the vendors are competing with each other and are trying to obtain higher market shares. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning, technological advances, and the price of the products -The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now

Company Profiles

The report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Amway Corp., Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Kao Corp., LOreal SA, Patanjali Ayurved Ltd., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Avon Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever PLC.

Hair Shampoo Market in APAC - Market Dynamics

Major Drivers & Challenges- The market is driven by factors such as innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization, influence through social media and blogging, and the rise in the number of fashion-conscious consumers. The availability of counterfeit products is hindering market growth, with the growing demand for natural and organic hair shampoo as a major market trend.

A major driver fueling the growth of the hair shampoo market in APAC is innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization. Owing to the increasing competition and customer demand for innovative products, vendors have actively started to focus on improving their R&D operations in the region. Furthermore, vendors have also been focusing on differentiating themselves from pharmaceutical companies. Hence, investments in innovative ingredients and technologies are rising. As customers look for hair shampoo products that can address concerns pertaining to multiple hair-related issues in minimal time, vendors continuously innovate their product ranges and expand their product lines. In addition, factors such as the growing purchasing power and increasing disposable incomes help increase customer spending on hair care products, especially premium hair care products. Hence, new product launches are expected to drive market growth for hair shampoo products in APAC.

The rising demand for natural and organic hair shampoo is a key trend. The demand for natural and organic hair shampoos is driven by factors such as the increasing awareness about hair and skin-related problems caused by synthetic hair shampoo. Regular use of synthetic hair shampoo can cause hair and skin-related issues such as skin irritation, skin allergies, nerve damage, chemical burns and blisters on the scalp, hair breakage, and some forms of cancer. Hence, consumers have shifted their focus to natural and organic products for their hair care needs. Organic hair shampoo is made of natural and organic ingredients, such as plant extracts, and other natural ingredients. Hence, it is free from harmful ingredients such as petrochemicals, sulfates, and ammonia. Thus, the growing popularity of natural and organic hair shampoos is expected to increase their demand, which is expected to propel the growth of the hair shampoo market in APAC during the forecast period.

Key Challenges -

A major challenge hampering the growth of the market is the availability of counterfeit products. This is due to the growing market prospects for hair products such as shampoo and the surging demand for these products. The use of such counterfeit hair care products can damage the hair permanently and the growing penetration of e-commerce across the region is propelling their sales. The increasing adoption of counterfeit products adversely affects the sales and pricing strategies of genuine regional vendors. Hence, the availability of counterfeit products is expected to impede market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others.

Hair Shampoo Market in APAC - Market Segmentation

This hair shampoo market report extensively covers the market by distribution channel (offline and online) and type (non-medicated and medicated).

The market share growth in APAC by the offline segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. The offline segment includes specialty stores; hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and clubhouse stores; and others such as department stores, salons and spas, and drugstores. A rise in the number of stores and business expansions by retailers fuels the demand for this segment. Various vendors focus on the online-to-offline (O2O) business strategy to enhance sales through offline distribution channels while promoting their digital experience. Hence, such strategies help vendors increase their market share and expand their consumer base.

What are the key data covered in this Hair Shampoo Market in APAC report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the hair shampoo market in APAC between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the hair shampoo market in APAC and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the hair shampoo market across APAC

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the hair shampoo market in APAC vendors

The hair loss treatment products market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 2,216.5 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product type (vitamins and supplements, shampoos and conditioners, and others), gender (men, women, and children), and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa ). The rising hair-related issues among consumers are driving market growth.

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 2,216.5 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product type (vitamins and supplements, shampoos and conditioners, and others), gender (men, women, and children), and geography (APAC, , , , and and ). The rising hair-related issues among consumers are driving market growth. The men's hair care and styling products market size is expected to increase to USD 12.04 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.16%. The report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (online and offline) and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa ). The evolving fashion trends in hair styling are notably driving the men's hair care and styling products market growth.

Hair Shampoo Market Scope in APAC Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.25% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.02 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 7.74 Regional analysis APAC Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amway Corp., Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Kao Corp., LOreal SA, Patanjali Ayurved Ltd., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Avon Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever PLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Consumer Staples Market Reports

