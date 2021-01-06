Hair Shunnarah Urges: "Don't Forfeit Your Insurance Funds!"

"Policyholders run the risk of forfeiting insurance funds they are rightfully owed if they miss this deadline." Tweet this

What is the Proof of Loss Deadline and why is it important for policyholders? The Proof of Loss Deadline gives property owners time to submit proof of loss information with their insurer. Moreover, the deadline gives policyholders who have filed an initial claim the opportunity to file a second (supplemental) claim if they were not satisfied with the initial outcome. This includes denied, delayed or underpaid claims.

A proof of loss filing can involve documents such as photos, damage repair estimates, receipts for temporary repairs and other items required by the insurer. Policyholders are encouraged to have their insurance claim reviewed by a professional to a) file an initial insurance claim or b) file a supplemental claim prior to the Proof of Loss Deadline on February 23rd.

The Insurance Claim HQ policyholder advocates are hosting town halls across affected parishes to help policyholders review their claims and their options. The town hall schedule begins Wednesday, January 13th in Leesville and Thursday, January 14th in Opelousas.

RSVP for the Leesville town hall on January 13th : https://fb.me/e/GXKNcLmj

town hall on : RSVP for the Opelousas town hall on January 14th : https://fb.me/e/23lJWFpN9

For more information about Insurance Claim HQ powered by Hair Shunnarah Trial Attorneys, visit www.insuranceclaimhq.com.

For media inquiries:

Insurance Claim HQ

Powered by Hair Shunnarah Trial Attorneys

(844) CLAIM-84

SOURCE Hair Shunnarah Trial Attorneys