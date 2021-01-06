Hair Shunnarah Urges: "Don't Forfeit Your Insurance Funds!"
Denied, Delayed and Underpaid Insurance Claims Builds Frustration for Policyholders
Jan 06, 2021, 15:55 ET
LAKE CHARLES, La., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Five months following catastrophic Hurricanes Laura and Delta, Southeast Louisiana parish residents still suffer; including insured policyholders. Insurance companies have not acted in good faith leaving policyholders with denied, delayed and underpaid insurance claims. Now left frustrated with out-of-pocket expenses, citizens are confused about their options for next steps. According to local policyholder advocate Galen Hair of Insurance Claim HQ Powered by Hair Shunnarah Trial Attorneys, there is still hope.
According to local policyholder advocate Galen Hair of Insurance Claim HQ, there is still hope. Hair explains, "Even if you don't think you've been underpaid, chances are you more than likely received less money than your policy limit and there is room for additional compensation. Policyholders need to be aware of their options and they need to act fast. The Proof of Loss Deadline is February 23rd, and policyholders run the risk of forfeiting insurance funds they are rightfully owed if they miss this deadline."
What is the Proof of Loss Deadline and why is it important for policyholders? The Proof of Loss Deadline gives property owners time to submit proof of loss information with their insurer. Moreover, the deadline gives policyholders who have filed an initial claim the opportunity to file a second (supplemental) claim if they were not satisfied with the initial outcome. This includes denied, delayed or underpaid claims.
A proof of loss filing can involve documents such as photos, damage repair estimates, receipts for temporary repairs and other items required by the insurer. Policyholders are encouraged to have their insurance claim reviewed by a professional to a) file an initial insurance claim or b) file a supplemental claim prior to the Proof of Loss Deadline on February 23rd.
The Insurance Claim HQ policyholder advocates are hosting town halls across affected parishes to help policyholders review their claims and their options. The town hall schedule begins Wednesday, January 13th in Leesville and Thursday, January 14th in Opelousas.
