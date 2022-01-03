Hair Transplant Market to Record 7.86% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022| Evolving Opportunities with Acibadem Healthcare Services & Aderans Co. Ltd.|17000+ Technavio Reports

The hair transplant market is estimated to grow by USD 9.89 billion from 2021 to 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.97% as per the latest report by Technavio. The hair transplant market is expected to record 7.86% Y-O-Y growth rate in 2022.

For more insights on the hair transplant market - Download a free sample report now!

Market Dynamics

Factors such as rising cases of male pattern baldness, rising lifestyle alterations across the globe, and the rising consciousness about the treatment methods will drive the growth of the Hair Transplant Market. However, the high cost associated with hair transplant surgery might hamper the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. The hair transplant market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.

Company Profiles

The hair transplant market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as forming strategic partnerships to compete in the market. The hair transplant market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Acibadem Healthcare Services, Aderans Co. Ltd., Cole Instruments Inc., Curallux LLC, Distefano Hair Restoration, GETFUE Hair Transplantation Clinic, Hair Transplants of Florida, Hairline Diagnostics and Health Care Pvt. Ltd., Photomedex Inc., and Schweiger Dermatology Group.

Few companies with key offerings

Acibadem Healthcare Services - The company offers FUE hair transplants such as Sapphire FUE, Long Hair FUE, and others.

The company offers FUE hair transplants such as Sapphire FUE, Long Hair FUE, and others. Aderans Co. Ltd. - The company offers advanced hair transplants through its subsidiary, Bosley Inc.

The company offers advanced hair transplants through its subsidiary, Bosley Inc. Cole Instruments Inc. - The company offers numerous hair transplant products to assist surgeons in hair restoration surgery.

The company offers numerous hair transplant products to assist surgeons in hair restoration surgery. Curallux LLC - The company offers hair transplant solutions through its subsidiary, Capillus LLC.

The company offers hair transplant solutions through its subsidiary, Capillus LLC. Distefano Hair Restoration - The company offers a wide range of hair transplant techniques such as Follicular Unit Extraction and others.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the hair transplant market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Method, the market is classified into FUE and FUT.

the market is classified into FUE and FUT. By Geography, the market is classified as North America , Asia , Europe , and ROW.

Related Reports -

Metal Implants and Medical Alloys Market -The metal implants and medical alloys market share should rise by USD 4.44 billion from 2021 to 2025 at a CAGR of 6.40%. Download a free sample now!

Guidewires Market -The guidewires market has the potential to grow by USD 801.72 mn during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.92%. Download a free sample now!

Hair Transplant Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.97% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 9.89 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.86 Regional analysis North America, Asia, Europe, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Canada, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Acibadem Healthcare Services, Aderans Co. Ltd., Cole Instruments Inc., Curallux LLC, Distefano Hair Restoration, GETFUE Hair Transplantation Clinic, Hair Transplants of Florida, Hairline Diagnostics and Health Care Pvt. Ltd., Photomedex Inc., and Schweiger Dermatology Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio