Haisco enters into Exclusive License Agreement with new US venture founded by Population Health Partners and ARCH Venture Partners

BEIJING, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 25, Haisco Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. ("Haisco") (Ticker Code: 002653) announced that it has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Sentivera, a new US venture founded by Population Health Partners ("PHP") and ARCH Venture Partners ("ARCH"), to grant Sentivera the rights to develop, manufacture, and commercialize its independently developed one pre-clinical innovative drug globally, excluding Greater China.

The total deal value reaches over USD 1.5 billion, including an upfront payment and equity consideration in the new venture totaling USD 75.89 million, up to USD 1.46 billion in development, regulatory, and commercial milestone payments, and mid-single digits to low double digit tiered royalties on post‑launch net sales.

As a core immunology asset of Haisco, this asset inhibits the development and progression of type 2 inflammatory diseases. This asset received China IND approval this month. Preclinical studies have demonstrated that this asset exhibits strong anti-inflammatory activity with a favorable safety profile.

This collaboration brings together multiple internationally renowned life sciences investors, underscoring strong market confidence in the project, representing a significant milestone in the internationalization of innovative drugs originating from China, and an opportunity to improve healthspan globally with a scalable potential solution for a broad range of inflammatory conditions.

Haisco stated that this collaboration is highly aligned with its international strategy and is expected to generate sustainable cash flow and long‑term investment returns. Unlike the traditional "license‑out" collaboration model, this transaction adopts a Newco partnership structure. This enables deeper strategic alignment and shared growth with Sentivera and its investors, marking an upgrade in Haisco's global expansion strategy. Haisco remains highly confident in the future global market performance of this asset.

Haisco will continue to focus on areas of unmet clinical needs, strengthen independent innovation and global collaboration, and strive to bring China‑developed original medicines to patients around the world.

About Population Health Partners

Population Health Partners, L.P. ("PHP") is a life sciences investment and company-building firm focused on solving the health and economic challenges posed by prevalent diseases and extending human healthspan. PHP combines disciplined capital with deep scientific, clinical-development and operating expertise to identify high-impact therapeutic opportunities, form and build companies around them, and advance medicines efficiently through development—with the goal of delivering population-scale health impact and attractive risk-adjusted returns.

About ARCH Venture Partners

ARCH Venture Partners is a founder and early-stage investor in groundbreaking biotech and technology platform companies. The firm is a recognized leader in creating world-leading organizations, while combining science-driven innovation with exceptional management teams. For four decades, ARCH has pioneered disruptive innovation while building life changing solutions that revolutionize healthcare and frontier technology.

About Haisco

As a benchmark enterprise in China's innovative drug sector, Haisco builds on a core strategy of "innovation‑driven growth and global expansion". Haisco has established a diversified R&D pipeline encompassing small‑molecule innovative drugs, biologics, and high‑end generics. Haisco is actively advancing more than 70 R&D programs across key therapeutic areas including immunology, respiratory, oncology, metabolic disorders, central nervous system diseases and pain management; notably, over 10 of these programs are now in pivotal clinical stages. The company has maintained a sustained commitment to R&D, with investment averaging more than 15% of revenue in each of the last three years. It has established three major R&D centers in Chengdu, Shanghai and Silicon Valley, and built a research team led by top experts from China and abroad, forming a dual‑engine innovation system combining in‑house R&D and external collaboration.

As early as 2015, Haisco initiated its global strategy and has since actively expanded into overseas markets through multiple models, including license‑out transactions, co‑development partnerships, and overseas mergers and acquisitions. The company has previously out‑licensed several innovative drugs to international partners across Europe, the United States, and Southeast Asia. The collaboration with Sentivera deepens global engagement by integrating international capital and clinical resources, accelerating the translation of innovation programs worldwide and laying a solid foundation for more original drugs to enter global markets.

SOURCE Haisco Pharmaceutical Group