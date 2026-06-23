Haisco Enters into Exclusive License Agreement with Nuvectis for Two Drug Candidates in Oncology and Complement Indications

BEIJING, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 23, 2026 (Beijing time), Haisco Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. (Ticker Code: 002653) announced that it has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Nuvectis, a U.S. biotechnology company. Under the agreement, Haisco has granted Nuvectis the exclusive rights to develop, manufacture, and commercialize its independently developed innovative drug HSK42360 worldwide, excluding Greater China, as well as its independently developed innovative drug HSK39297 worldwide, excluding Greater China, India, and certain Southeast Asia territories.

HSK42360 is a best-in-class BRAF paradoxical breaker inhibitor designed to overcome acquired resistance to current BRAF inhibitors. It demonstrates strong potential in primary brain tumors and brain metastases and is currently being evaluated in a Phase I clinical trial in China. HSK39297 is a best-in-class potential once-daily (QD) CFB inhibitor. Two NDA applications for PNH have been submitted in China, while several additional indications are advancing through Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical development in China.

"This collaboration is highly aligned with our global development strategy and is expected to generate sustainable value and long-term returns," said Dr. Pangke Yan, Chief Executive Officer of Haisco. "By partnering with a U.S. biotechnology company such as Nuvectis, Haisco aims to accelerate the global development of innovative oncology and complement therapies and bring high-quality treatment options to patients worldwide."

The collaboration strengthens Haisco's global presence and enhances the value of its pipeline by leveraging Nuvectis' proven research and development capabilities, extensive industry experience, and established track record in oncology and kidney diseases.

Under the terms of the agreement, Haisco will receive an upfront and near-term payment of USD $40 million and is eligible to receive up to USD $1.421 billion in additional development, regulatory, and commercial milestone payments, as well as tiered royalties on future net sales. The first four milestones may be payable by Licensee in cash and/or common stock, provided that the equity consideration shall represent less than 40% of the total milestone value. If the Licensee sublicenses all or part of the rights to a third party, or if a Change of Control occurs during the restricted period, Haisco shall be entitled to share in the corresponding sublicense income and Change-of-Control payments. In addition, the effectiveness of the agreement is subject to certain financing conditions which Nuvectis is required to meet to ensure sufficient capital for the development of the licensed products.

About Haisco

As a benchmark enterprise in China's innovative pharmaceutical sector, Haisco adheres to a core strategy of "innovation-driven growth and global expansion." The company has established a diversified R&D pipeline encompassing small-molecule innovative drugs, biologics, and high-end generics. Haisco is actively advancing more than 50 R&D programs across key therapeutic areas including pain management, oncology, respiratory diseases, autoimmune disorders, metabolic diseases, and central nervous system disorders; notably, over 10 of these programs have entered pivotal clinical stages. The company has maintained a strong commitment to R&D, with investment exceeding 15% of revenue in each of the past three years. It has established major R&D centers in Chengdu, Shanghai, and Silicon Valley, supported by a research team with extensive global experience, forming an integrated innovation system combining in-house capabilities and external collaboration.

As early as 2015, Haisco initiated its global strategy and has since actively expanded into international markets through multiple approaches, including license-out transactions, co-development partnerships, and overseas mergers and acquisitions.

Looking ahead, Haisco will continue to focus on areas of unmet medical need, strengthen its capabilities in independent innovation and global collaboration, and strive to deliver high-quality, China-originated innovative medicines to patients around the world.

SOURCE Haisco Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.