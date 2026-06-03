Hakusan to Invest Approximately JPY 5 Billion in New Ishikawa Plant to Support Growing AI Data Center Demand

KANAZAWA, Japan, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hakusan Inc., a global leader in optical connector components and a member of the Lightera Group, today announced plans to invest approximately JPY 5 billion to construct a new manufacturing facility in Kahoku City, Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan. The new plant, scheduled to begin operations around April 2028, will support increasing global demand for next-generation optical connectivity solutions used in AI-driven data centers.

The facility will serve as Hakusan's primary production hub for TMT Ferrules, a key component of ultra-compact (VSFF) multi-fiber optical connectors. The investment supports the multi-source agreement announced in February 2026 among Hakusan, SANWA Technologies, and US Conec to establish a robust and scalable supply chain for next-generation optical interconnect technologies.

Demand for high-density optical connectivity continues to accelerate as hyperscale data centers expand to support generative AI, cloud computing, and high-performance computing applications. The new facility will significantly increase Hakusan's production capacity and strengthen its ability to provide reliable, stable supply to customers worldwide.

"This investment reflects our commitment to supporting the next generation of AI and cloud infrastructure," said Ryu Kimbara, Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer at Hakusan. "By expanding our manufacturing capabilities in Ishikawa, we are strengthening our ability to deliver the advanced optical connectivity solutions that hyperscalers and network operators increasingly require."

The new plant will be located in Kahoku City, Ishikawa Prefecture, on a site of approximately 20,000 square meters. Hakusan also plans to relocate its headquarters functions to the new facility upon completion.

About Hakusan, Inc.

As one of the world's first MT ferrule developers, Hakusan combines over 35 years of engineering expertise with advanced manufacturing capabilities to deliver high-precision, high-density solutions for data centers, telecom networks, aerospace applications, general industrial uses, and next-generation optical systems. Hakusan will continue operating as a globally trusted independent brand, while accelerating innovation in optical connection technology as the Lightera Group. Headquartered in Kanazawa, Ishikawa, Japan, Hakusan remains committed to performance-critical connectivity in evolving markets.

For more information, please visit https://hakusan-mfg.co.jp/en/

SOURCE Lightera, LLC