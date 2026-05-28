Halia Therapeutics to Participate in Jefferies 2026 Global Healthcare Conference

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Halia Therapeutics

May 28, 2026, 08:15 ET

LEHI, Utah, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Halia Therapeutics, Inc., The Genetic Resilience Company™, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing first-in-class inflammation therapies anchored in protective human genetics, today announced that the Company will participate in the Jefferies 2026 Global Healthcare conference being held June 2-4, 2026, in New York City.

The Company will host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors on June 2, 2026. Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with Halia Therapeutics are encouraged to contact their Jefferies representative.

About Halia Therapeutics

Halia Therapeutics is a clinical-stage platform company focused on inflammation biology. The company's platform is anchored in protective human genetics that identified the LRRK2 -> RAB10 -> NEK7 -> NLRP3 axis as a source of human disease resilience. Halia is translating that biology into a pipeline of first-in-class programs, including HT-6184 in lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes and additional hematologic indications, HT-4253 for Alzheimer's disease in APOE4 carriers, HT-6105 targeting residual inflammatory risk via hsCRP reduction, and HT-10068 for metabolic disease. To learn more, visit haliatx.com.

Contacts 

Taylor Avei
Director of Business Development
Halia Therapeutics
[email protected]

Investor Relations
Leigh Salvo
New Street Investor Relations
[email protected] 

SOURCE Halia Therapeutics

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