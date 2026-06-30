HALLCON NAMES MATT GARLAND AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Garland joins Hallcon from BNSF Railway, where he spent 25 years and most recently served as Executive Vice President of Operations

CHICAGO, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hallcon, the leading provider of mobility and infrastructure services in North America, today announced the appointment of Matt Garland as Chief Executive Officer.

Garland joins Hallcon following a 25-year career at BNSF Railway ("BNSF"), one of North America's largest freight transportation companies, where he most recently served as Executive Vice President Operations. During his tenure, he helped lead a multi-billion-dollar operating ecosystem and transform it into one of the most technologically advanced and efficient railroads in the industry.

"We are delighted to welcome Matt to Hallcon," said Jeremy Kogler, Chairman of the Board of Directors. "Matt is a proven transportation leader with a strong track record of advancing safety and operational excellence. We view his wealth of experience in the rail industry, specifically in operations and logistics, as unmatched and a tremendous asset to Hallcon as the company continues to grow."

Garland began at BNSF in 2001 as a management trainee and worked his way up through the company, taking on increasingly senior roles, including Vice President of the Southern Region & General Superintendent of the Network Operations Center, Senior Vice President for Transportation & Service Design, Chief Transportation Officer, and Executive Vice President of Operations.

"I am honored to join a company with such a strong reputation as a trusted transportation partner," said Garland. "Having spent my entire career in this sector, I know that reliable transportation networks are built on disciplined execution and a deep understanding of the customer. Hallcon has built its legacy on both, and I look forward to working with the team to further strengthen that foundation and pursue exciting opportunities ahead."

Garland holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of New Mexico and a Master of Business Administration from Texas Christian University.

About Hallcon

Hallcon is a mobility and infrastructure services company focused on turnkey solutions for clients such as technology companies, manufacturers, railroads, universities, corporate business parks, hospitals and healthcare, airports, public transportation agencies, and more. The company provides essential transportation services, including multi-mode operations, integrated command centers, electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure, transportation brokerage services, technology integration, data analytics and business intelligence, maintenance, cleaning, and rider experience enhancement.

SOURCE Hallcon