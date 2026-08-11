HALSTED CORPORATION CELEBRATES 150-YEAR ANNIVERSARY

One of the nation's oldest bag companies, trusted partner for packaging distributors globally, stresses the needs of its customers and the satisfaction of its loyal workers as the key to its century and a half of success.

CRANBURY, N.J., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Halsted, the family-owned company specializing in flexible packaging for industrial building materials and food grade packaging for produce, vegetables, shellfish, grains and flours, announced the celebration of its 150th anniversary this month.

The year Halsted Corporation opened its doors, the telephone had just been patented and Colorado had just become a state. One hundred and fifty years later, the phones and the maps have changed beyond recognition, but Halsted has not. Still family-owned, still distributor-first, and still building industrial packaging that outlasts the products it protects, the company enters its 150th year with the same standard it set in 1876.

Halsted is an industrial packaging giant dealing in the distribution of woven polypropylene bags, bulk bags (FIBCs), and sandbags exclusively for B2B distributors. Halsted also offers sand tubes, paper laminated woven polypropylene bags, woven polypropylene bale sheets, as well as cotton sheeting. The company is foremost a family-owned company throughout its history and has always focused on customer relationships.

"We satisfy our customers and strongly support our people," said Michael Murphy, President of Halsted. "Our employees truly believe in the company and love working here. The average company tenure is 10+ years. Not many organizations survive this long. We are honored by our customers' and workers' loyalty and trust in us to help them achieve great things."

This approach has been the basis of its long-term success, as outlined via its company timeline:

Important Dates in Halsted History

1876 founded by E.S. Halsted as a burlap sack manufacturer in lower Manhattan

1927 Built a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Jersey City, NJ

1974 Halsted Family sells to Henry Jaszewski, an employee of 30 years

1974 Halsted becomes one of the first importers of polypropylene

1975 Michael Murphy marries Henry's daughter and is brought into Halsted

2005 Halsted opens west coast distribution center to ensure shorter transit times and cost savings for its customers

2016 Headquarters is relocated to Cranbury, NJ - a 100,000 distribution facility.

2019 Halsted starts DuraSack brand with a focus on consumer moving and storage bags

2022 Headquarters is expanded to another 50,000 square feet

2024 Additional warehouse opened in Savannah, GA to ensure shorter transit times and cost savings for its customers.

2026 150-Year Anniversary

Guiding Halsted into its next chapter are Justin and Kyle Murphy, CEO and COO, who see the 150th anniversary as less as a finish line than as a starting point. Under their direction, the company is expanding its product development pipeline across both sides of the business, bringing new industrial packaging solutions to market faster than ever while developing a growing line of consumer bags and totes under the DuraSack brand. Backing it all is a renewed investment in logistics designed to get the right product to the right partner at the right moment.

What has not changed, and will not, is the customer at the center of every decision. "Everything we build, we build for the people who depend on it," the Murphys note.

As Halsted looks toward its next 150 years, the family's promise remains exactly what it was in 1876: do right by the customer, and the business takes care of itself.

About Halsted

For 150 years, Halsted has provided products and services to packaging distributors and retailers around the globe. Halsted handles the sourcing, quality control, financing, transportation logistics, warehousing and distribution for the packaging products needs of its customers. For more information, visit: https://www.halstedbag.com/ To watch the 150 Year Anniversary video visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hGaumP4WSuo

Media Contact:

Frank Tortorici

[email protected]

SOURCE Halsted Corporation