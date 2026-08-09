HanchorBio and Taiwan Cancer Moonshot Project-NTU Subteam Led by Professor Sung-Liang Yu Establish Strategic Collaboration to Advance Precision Oncology

Collaboration connects internationally recognized cancer multi-omics research with HanchorBio's clinical-stage immuno-oncology platform to accelerate biomarker-driven drug development and strengthen next-generation precision immunotherapy

TAIPEI and SHANGHAI and SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HanchorBio, Inc. (TWSE: 7827), a global clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation immunotherapies for oncology and immune-mediated diseases, today announced that its wholly owned Taiwan subsidiary has entered into a strategic collaboration with the research team led by Professor Sung-Liang Yu of National Taiwan University, a key participating team in the Taiwan Cancer Moonshot Program (TCMP). The collaboration has been formalized through a memorandum of understanding signed by HanchorBio Taiwan and Professor Yu's team.

HanchorBio Chairman Scott Liu (left) and Professor Sung-Liang Yu (right), Chair of the Department of Clinical Laboratory Sciences and Medical Biotechnology at National Taiwan University, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) today to establish a joint research and development collaboration.

This strategic collaboration represents an important step in HanchorBio's evolution from a clinical-stage immunotherapy company toward a precision immunotherapy platform integrating patient-derived biological insights, biomarker strategies, proprietary therapeutic engineering, and global clinical development capabilities.

By combining TCMP's internationally recognized cancer multi-omics and translational research capabilities with HanchorBio's FBDB™ (Fc-Based Designer Biologics) platform and clinical-stage pipeline, the parties aim to accelerate the development of biomarker-driven immunotherapies and improve the precision of clinical development strategies.

Connecting Discovery, Biomarkers, and Clinical Development

The Taiwan Cancer Moonshot is an Academia Sinica-led precision-oncology research program that brings together investigators from Academia Sinica, National Taiwan University, and leading clinical institutions to characterize the molecular biology of cancers affecting Taiwanese and broader Asian populations.

The project has established capabilities in cancer genomics, proteomics, integrated multi-omics analysis, clinically annotated patient-derived datasets, and biomarker discovery. The project has also contributed to international cancer proteogenomics research involving the U.S. National Cancer Institute's Clinical Proteomic Tumor Analysis Consortium (CPTAC) and the International Cancer Proteogenome Consortium. These efforts have generated important insights into cancer biology across different populations, including landmark studies of major cancers in Taiwan, lung adenocarcinoma published in Cell 2020, a cross-population analysis of lung adenocarcinoma across Asian, North American, and Eastern European cohorts, published in Cancer Cell 2025, gastric cancer published in Gut 2026 and breast cancer published in Molecular Cancer 2026.

Strengthening Clinical Development and Through Biological Precision

As immunotherapy advances beyond single checkpoint inhibition, understanding which patients are most likely to benefit and why has become increasingly important.

Through this collaboration, HanchorBio and Professor Yu's team will explore how integrated molecular and immune profiling can support next-generation immunotherapy development, including:

Identification of potential biomarkers associated with treatment response, resistance, and patient selection;

Understanding how tumor biology influences innate and adaptive immune responses;

Evaluating the relationship between macrophage-mediated immune regulation, T-cell functional states, and therapeutic outcomes;

Integrating patient-derived molecular insights with clinical development strategies for HanchorBio's pipeline.

These capabilities may help improve clinical trial design, enhance translational understanding, and support more precise development approaches for next-generation immunotherapies.

Building a Differentiated Precision Immunotherapy Platform

"The Taiwan Cancer Moonshot has established internationally recognized excellence in cancer proteogenomics, multi-omics, and patient-derived translational research, particularly in Asian cancer populations," said Scott Liu, PhD, Founder and Chairman of HanchorBio. "The significance of this strategic collaboration is that it brings TCMP's capabilities directly into the drug-development process. By connecting Professor Yu's expertise and the TCMP's resources with HanchorBio's clinical-stage portfolio and FBDB™ platform, we aim to answer specific development questions: which patients are most likely to benefit, what biology drives response or resistance, and how biomarker strategies can make clinical development more precise. This includes understanding how tumor-intrinsic biology, macrophage-mediated immune regulation, and adaptive immune responses, including T-cell functional states, contribute to treatment response, resistance, and durability. Our goal is to translate patient-derived molecular insights into better development strategies and ultimately better therapies."

From Patient-Derived Discovery to Precision Immunotherapy

Chair and Professor Sung-Liang Yu of Department of Clinical Laboratory Sciences and Medical Biotechnology, National Taiwan University said:

"The Taiwan Cancer Moonshot has generated extensive molecular and clinical insights through the systematic study of cancers affecting Taiwanese and East Asian populations. Collaboration with a clinical-stage biotechnology company creates an important opportunity to evaluate these discoveries in the context of defined therapeutic mechanisms and active drug-development programs. By combining patient-derived research and multi-omics analysis with HanchorBio's drug-development capabilities, we aim to shorten the path from scientific discovery to biomarkers, patient-selection strategies, and potential clinical applications."

Together, the parties aim to establish a translational model:

PATIENT-DERIVED DISCOVERY → MOLECULAR & IMMUNE INSIGHT → BIOMARKER-GUIDED CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT → PRECISION IMMUNOTHERAPY

Strategic Significance of HanchorBio

This collaboration strengthens three strategic pillars of HanchorBio's long-term value creation:

Improving clinical development precision

By integrating patient-derived molecular data and immune profiling, HanchorBio aims to improve understanding of treatment response, resistance mechanisms, and patient selection strategies. Expanding platform differentiation

The combination of discovery capabilities, biomarker strategies, FBDB™ therapeutic engineering, and clinical development creates a differentiated precision immunotherapy ecosystem beyond individual drug candidates. Supporting global innovation from Taiwan

The collaboration connects Taiwan's internationally recognized cancer research capabilities with a globally oriented clinical-stage biotechnology company, supporting the translation of Taiwan-originated scientific innovation into global therapeutic development.

About HanchorBio

Based in Taipei, Shanghai, and the San Francisco Bay Area, HanchorBio (TWSE: 7827) is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on immuno-oncology and immune-mediated diseases. The company's proprietary Fc-based designer biologics (FBDB™) platform enables the engineering of multi-functional biologics with diverse targeting modalities, designed to activate both innate and adaptive immune pathways and address limitations of current immunotherapies.

HanchorBio is advancing a portfolio of innovative biologics designed to address significant unmet medical needs through differentiated molecular configurations, translational development strategies, and scalable CMC capabilities. For more information, please visit: https://www.HanchorBio.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding HanchorBio's research collaborations, development programs, product candidates, regulatory strategy, and future plans. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to various risks and uncertainties, including clinical development outcomes, regulatory interactions, regulatory decisions, protocol development, and market conditions. HanchorBio undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE HanchorBio Inc.