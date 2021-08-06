Hand Sanitizer Market in India to grow by $ 5.11 Million during 2021-2025 | Technavio
Aug 06, 2021, 08:15 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the hand sanitizer market in India and it is poised to grow by USD 5.11 million during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 1% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Although the increasing prevalence of infectious and pandemic diseases will offer immense growth opportunities, the rise in the availability of counterfeit products will challenge the growth of the market participants. Furthermore, this study identifies the growing demand for product customization as one of the prime reasons driving the hand sanitizer market growth in India during the next few years.
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, Get this Report Now!
www.technavio.com/report/hand-sanitizer-market-in-India-industry-analysis
Hand Sanitizer Market in India 2021-2025:Scope
|
Report Metrics
|
Report Details
|
Base Year Considered
|
2020
|
Forecast Period
|
2021-2025
|
Forecast Unit
|
Million
|
Segments Covered
|
By Product and Distribution Channel
|
Geographies Covered
|
India
|
Companies Covered
|
3M Co., Dabur India Ltd., Emami Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., GOJO Industries Inc., ITC Ltd., Marico Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, The Himalaya Drug Co., and Unilever Group
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Hand Sanitizer Market in India 2021-2025: Segmentation
Hand Sanitizer Market in India is segmented as below:
- Product
- Gel
- Spray
- Foam
- Wipes
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
|
Related Products
|
Similar Reports
|
Company Scenario
|
Report
|
Incremental Growth
|
CAGR
|
Company
|
Reports
|
Industries
|
$458.83 mn
|
1.02%
|
Unilever Group
|
322
|
5
|
$15.99 bn
|
5.55%
|
Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
|
139
|
5
|
$0.56 tn
|
4.14%
|
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.
|
2
|
2
Hand Sanitizer Market in India 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist hand sanitizer market growth in India during the next five years
- Estimation of the hand sanitizer market size in India and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the hand sanitizer market in India
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hand sanitizer market vendors in India
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Gel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Spray - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Foam - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Wipes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- 3M Co.
- Dabur India Ltd.
- Emami Ltd.
- Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.
- GOJO Industries Inc.
- ITC Ltd.
- Marico Ltd.
- Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
- The Himalaya Drug Co.
- Unilever Group
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article