Hand Sanitizer Market in India to Record 1.24% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021

Key Hand Sanitizer Market in India Report Highlights:

Market growth 2021-2025: USD 5.11 Million YoY growth (%): 1.24% Key consumer countries: India

Market Segmentation Analysis

The hand sanitizer market vendors in India should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the gel segment under product category as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year.

Gel hand sanitizers are among the most commonly used in India. The gel-based formulation of these products offers complete coverage, spreading easily on the palms and between fingers and providing efficient defense against germs. Moreover, the gel-based formulation allows the sanitizer to dry quickly and prevents any sticky feeling on the hand after use. As gel hand sanitizers are highly viscous, they are easy to dispense and remain on the palm until the hands are rubbed together. Furthermore, vendors have launched new products in this segment to supplement the growing demand for hand sanitizers in the country. For instance, in March 2021, ITC Ltd. (ITC) announced the launch of Savlon moisturizing sanitizer to cater to consumers' demand for products that prevent dryness post usage. The growing demand for hand sanitizers and the constant launch of such products will drive the growth of the hand sanitizer market in India in this segment during the forecast period.

Key Vendors and Vendor Strategies

3M Co., Dabur India Ltd., Emami Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., GOJO Industries Inc., ITC Ltd., Marico Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, The Himalaya Drug Co., and Unilever Group are few of the key vendors in the Hand Sanitizer Market in India.

The market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product innovation to compete in the market.

For instance:

3M Co.- In February 2021 , 3M Health Care launched 3M Polisher ST, an advanced, single-use AEX solution designed to replace reusable AEX polishing columns for biologic drug manufacturing.

The company offers hand sanitizers under the brand name Dabur Alcohol-Based Hand Sanitizer. Emami Ltd.- The company offers hand sanitizers under the brand name Zandu Ayurvedic Hand Sanitizer.

Key Market Drivers

Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on the key market drivers and their impact on the Hand Sanitizer Market in India.

Increasing prevalence of infectious and pandemic diseases:

Rising incidences of infectious diseases such as flu, tuberculosis, and Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) infections and pandemic disease outbreaks, such as that of COVID-19 and H1N1 flu, are significantly contributing to the demand for hand sanitizers in India . The popularity of hand sanitizers as a measure for preventing the spread of such diseases is impacting the growth of the hand sanitizer market in the country. Consumers are becoming extremely concerned about the widespread transmission of such diseases and are taking adequate preventive measures. The growing adoption of preventive measures and personnel hygiene has increased the use of hand sanitizers among the people in India .

Hand Sanitizer Market in India Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 1% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 5.11 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.24 Regional analysis India Performing market contribution India at 100% Key consumer countries UK and US Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Dabur India Ltd., Emami Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., GOJO Industries Inc., ITC Ltd., Marico Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, The Himalaya Drug Co., and Unilever Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

