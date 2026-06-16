Teacher-author collaborations with Tara West and Brooke Brown support hands-on math, literacy, and STEM learning

VERNON HILLS, Ill., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- hand2mind, a leading provider of hands-on learning tools for classrooms and homes, is launching a lineup of new and exclusive back-to-school products at Target, including classroom-ready tools created with its teacher-author partners Tara West and Brooke Brown.

hand2mind Launches New and Exclusive Back-to-School Products at Target

The product lineup gives educators and parents easy access to engaging, hands-on learning tools designed to support math, literacy, STEM, and social-emotional learning. Select products will be available exclusively at Target, including new teacher-created items designed to help students build skills through exploration, problem-solving, and active play.

West and Brown are part of hand2mind's growing network of teacher-author partners, bringing classroom expertise and educator-developed approaches to hands-on learning products for young learners. West is the creator of Little Minds at Work®, and her early literacy curriculum, Guided Phonics + Beyond®, is included on three state-approved lists. Brown is the creator of Teach Outside the Box® and STEM Bins® and is known for helping teachers make STEM exploration accessible, flexible, and engaging in everyday classroom settings.

"Teachers are looking for low-prep classroom tools that are easy to implement, developmentally appropriate and rooted in how children actually learn," said Elana Woldenberg Ruffman, CMO at hand2mind. "By working with teacher-authors like Tara West and Brooke Brown, hand2mind is bringing classroom-tested ideas to Target shelves in a way that supports educators during the back-to-school season and beyond."

The Target-exclusive products include:

STEM Bins ® by Brooke Brown Builder Pack ($24.99): Brown's first product available at a major retailer; this set includes building materials and open-ended task cards that encourage students to design, create and problem-solve. It is designed for early finishers, centers, morning work, and makerspace time.

($24.99): Brown's first product available at a major retailer; this set includes building materials and open-ended task cards that encourage students to design, create and problem-solve. It is designed for early finishers, centers, morning work, and makerspace time. Little Minds at Work ® Early Math Activity Set ($21.99): Featuring West's Pip the Pup character, this hands-on set helps students practice foundational math skills through matching, sorting, patterning, framing and comparing activities. The set includes 54 Pip the Pup counters and 20 double-sided activity cards.

($21.99): Featuring West's Pip the Pup character, this hands-on set helps students practice foundational math skills through matching, sorting, patterning, framing and comparing activities. The set includes 54 Pip the Pup counters and 20 double-sided activity cards. Little Minds at Work ® Game Tray Activity Set ($19.99): This single-student activity set includes six double-sided math and literacy game boards and accessories for up to four players. The tray fits 8.5-by-11-inch paper, allowing teachers to swap in worksheets, game boards or custom activities.

($19.99): This single-student activity set includes six double-sided math and literacy game boards and accessories for up to four players. The tray fits 8.5-by-11-inch paper, allowing teachers to swap in worksheets, game boards or custom activities. Little Minds at Work® Alphabet and Letter Sounds ($19.99): This hands-on activity set helps young learners practice CVC words, 26 core letter sounds, and early spelling skills. With colorful, reusable materials and engaging activities, children can identify beginning, middle, and ending sounds while strengthening fine motor skills through play.

In addition to the Target-exclusive products, hand2mind's back-to-school product lineup at Target includes a range of educational tools that support literacy, math, social-emotional learning, sensory play and hands-on skill-building.

The hand2mind back-to-school product lineup is available at Target stores and Target.com.

About hand2mind ®

At hand2mind®, we believe children learn best by doing. That's why, for over 60 years, we've been creating hands-on learning tools and educational toys that help kids build skills through exploration, problem-solving, and active play. From math and STEM to literacy and social-emotional learning, our screen-free educational tool and toys support engaged skill development in grades PreK and up. We inspire curiosity, build confidence and make learning fun—at home, in the classroom, and beyond. Unlock the power of hands-on learning by visiting www.hand2mind.com or following the brand on TikTok @hand2mind, Facebook @hand2mindinc, and Instagram @hand2mindinc.

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