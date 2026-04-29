Handy & Handy Welcomes Associate Attorney Ashley R. Koford

SALT LAKE CITY, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Handy & Handy is excited to announce that Ashley R. Koford has joined the firm as an Associate Attorney, further strengthening our commitment to exceptional personal injury representation.

Ashley brings a passion for justice, a client-centered approach, and a diverse legal background to the team. She completed both her bachelor's degree in political science and her Juris Doctor at the University of Utah, and experience across multiple areas of law, including real estate, contract, oil and gas title, and family law.

Ashely R. Koford, Esq.

At Handy & Handy, Ashley will focus on helping clients navigate the complexities of personal injury claims, offering integrity, empathy, and determination at every step. Her strong analytical skills and commitment to guiding clients with clarity and care mirror the values our firm has upheld for many years.

In addition to her legal work, Ashley is an active member of the Utah Association for Justice and has been a member of American Mensa since 2012. She also volunteers as a judge for junior high and high school mock trial competitions, supporting the same program that first sparked her interest in practicing law.

Outside the office, Ashley pursues challenging outdoor adventures, including hiking the Grand Canyon rim-to-rim-to-rim, summiting the Grand and Middle Teton peaks, and trekking to Everest Base Camp, experiences that reflect her tenacity and problem-solving spirit both in and out of the legal realm.

Please join us in welcoming Ashley to Handy & Handy, where her expertise and enthusiasm will make a meaningful difference for the clients we serve.

For more information about Ashley or to schedule a consultation, visit HandyLawUtah.com or call (801) 264-6677.

SOURCE Handy & Handy