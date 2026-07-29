Hankook Takes on WRC's Fastest Gravel Rally at Secto Rally Finland 2026

Round 10 of the 2026 WRC, Secto Rally Finland, takes place from July 30 to August 2 in Jyväskylä, Finland

Dynapro R213 all-terrain rally tire to prove dominant performance on WRC's fastest gravel stages averaging over 120 km/h

Fierce title battle expected among leading teams, with the Drivers' Championship standings in focus

JYVÄSKYLÄ, Finland, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A leading global tire company Hankook Tire & Technology (Hankook), the exclusive tire supplier to the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC), heads to Round 10 of the 2026 WRC, Secto Rally Finland, taking place from July 30 to August 2 in Jyväskylä, Finland.

[Photo] 2026 WRC Delfi Rally Estonia - Toyota GAZOO Racing World Rally Team

First held in 1951, Secto Rally Finland is one of the WRC's most historic and iconic events. The rally spans 20 Special Stages (SS) across a total competitive distance of 316.04 kilometers. Average speeds routinely exceed 120 km/h on its ultra-high-speed gravel stages, making it the fastest gravel rally on the WRC calendar.

The rally's signature challenge lies in its relentless combination of blind crests, successive corners, and a series of long airborne jumps across high-difficulty stages. With no margin for error at these speeds, precise coordination between driver and co-driver, sharp steering control, and stable tire grip and durability are expected to be the decisive factors throughout the competition.

Hankook will supply its all-terrain rally tire, the Dynapro R213, in Hard and Soft compounds for the event. Built on a high-strength casing structure and precision-engineered tread pattern, the tire effectively absorbs landing impacts from jumps and delivers outstanding grip, steering stability, and wear resistance even on high-speed gravel surfaces.

Notably, at last year's Secto Rally Finland, the Dynapro R213 supported Kalle Rovanperä set a WRC record average speed of 129.95 km/h. This year, the tire is once again expected to demonstrate Hankook's advanced tire technology, delivering consistent performance amid sudden load variations and rapidly changing road conditions.

Fierce competition for victory is anticipated among the leading teams. Hyundai Shell Mobis World Rally Team will field Adrien Fourmaux — who secured the team's second podium of the season at the previous round, Delfi Rally Estonia, alongside Thierry Neuville and Finnish driver Esapekka Lappi, winner of Rally Finland in 2017.

With their team headquarters located just 3 kilometers from the service park, Toyota GAZOO Racing World Rally Team effectively treats Secto Rally Finland as a home rally. Fielding five cars in the WRC1 class, the team will look to Finnish driver Sami Pajari, who claimed his maiden WRC victory in Estonia, as he bids for consecutive wins. Attention will also focus on the ongoing Drivers' Championship battle among Toyota's drivers.

In addition, Hankook exclusively supplies rally tires for all WRC classes, actively integrating driving data from WRC and approximately 70 global motorsport championships into its R&D to further advance high-performance tire technology. Through this, Hankook continues to strengthen its competitiveness as a global top-tier brand.

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