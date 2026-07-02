Hansa Biopharma participating in Wedbush PacGrow Renal Summit

LUND, Sweden, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hansa Biopharma AB, "Hansa" (Nasdaq Stockholm: HNSA), today announced that Maria Törnsén, COO and President U.S., Hansa Biopharma, will participate in a fireside chat titled "Don't Be So Sensitive - Bringing Kidneys to the Over-Sensitized" with Dr. Leonardo Riella, Massachusetts General Hospital, at the Wedbush PacGrow Renal Summit in Boston, at 1:10 PM EDT on Wednesday, July 8, 2026.

If you are interested in meeting with Hansa's management, please contact Hansa Biopharma at [email protected].

Event: Fireside chat at Wedbush PacGrow Renal Summit

Title: "Don't Be So Sensitive - Bringing Kidneys to the Over-Sensitized"

Date, Time, and Place: Wednesday July 8, 1:10-1:50 PM EDT, at the Newbury Hotel in Boston

Speakers: Maria Törnsén, COO and President U.S., Hansa Biopharma, and Dr. Leonardo Riella, Massachusetts General Hospital

Contacts for more information:

Kerstin Falck, VP Global Corporate Affairs

[email protected]

[email protected]

Notes to editors

About Hansa Biopharma

Hansa Biopharma AB is a pioneering commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel immunomodulatory therapies to transform care for patients with acute or complex immune disorders. Hansa's proprietary IgG-cleaving enzyme technology platform addresses serious unmet medical needs in transplantation, gene therapy and autoimmune diseases. The company's portfolio includes imlifidase, a first-in-class immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibody-cleaving enzyme therapy, which has been shown to enable kidney transplantation in highly sensitized patients, and HNSA-5487, a next-generation IgG-cleaving molecule that will be developed for Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS). Hansa Biopharma is based in Lund, Sweden, and has operations in Europe and the U.S. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker HNSA. Find out more at www.hansabiopharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

©2026 Hansa Biopharma AB. Hansa Biopharma, the beacon logo, IDEFIRIX, and IDEFIRIX flower logo are trademarks of Hansa Biopharma AB, Lund, Sweden. All rights reserved.

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The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1219/4370382/4178391.pdf 2026-07 Wedbush Renal Summit ENG

SOURCE Hansa Biopharma AB