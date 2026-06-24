Hanwha Power Marks U.S. Market with Successful Commissioning of Trumbull Energy Center CCGT

Trumbull CCPP Grand Opening Ceremony held in Trumbull County, Ohio, on June 24, 2026.

Hanwha Power secures U.S. combined cycle power plant equipment contract with an innovative Variable Frequency Drive Integrally Geared Centrifugal Compressor design.

9-year LTSA with subscription-based service model — Houston service center to anchor long-term U.S. aftermarket presence.

SEOUL, South Korea, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On 24th of June 2026, the successful commissioning and opening ceremony for the Trumbull Energy Center Combined Cycle Gas Turbine Power Plant (CCGT) was held in Ohio, USA, marking the successful start-up of the 950MW facility. The ceremony brought together key project partners, including Korea Southern Power Co., Ltd. (KOSPO), Gemma Power Systems, Siemens Energy, Ohio state government officials, the Korean Consul General, and project financing lenders.

Trumbull Energy Center Combined Cycle Gas Turbine

Originally developed to address the power gap from the retirement of aging coal-fired plants, the plant is expected to serve as a critical asset within the PJM (Pennsylvania-New Jersey-Maryland Interconnection) grid — the largest wholesale electricity market in the United States.

Building on hundreds of global installations, Hanwha Power successfully commissioned its first Fuel Gas Compressors (FGC) in the U.S by providing three units to the highly efficient CCGT power plant. These units feature Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) technology specifically engineered to ensure uninterrupted operation by automatically adjusting to the extreme seasonal pipeline pressure fluctuations common in the PJM region.

Beyond the equipment supply, Hanwha Power has also secured a 9-year Long-Term Service Agreement (LTSA), covering capital spare parts and maintenance services through three major overhaul cycles. Under the agreement, Hanwha Power's Houston service center will serve as the primary hub for on-site support and component refurbishment, ensuring comprehensive lifecycle management for the units. This long-term partnership is expected to serve as a cornerstone of Hanwha's expansion of its service footprint in the North American market.

Joo Mong Choi, The CEO of Trumbull Asset Management, stated, "The successful commissioning of the Trumbull Energy Center and the deployment of Hanwha Power's advanced compressors represent a significant milestone, showcasing the world-class reliability of Korean power generation technology in the U.S. market. As we contribute to the region's clean energy transition by supplying stable power to the PJM grid, we look forward to further expanding our footprint in the North American power sector through continued, strong partnerships with leading Korean companies."

"Securing both the equipment supply contract and a long-term service agreement for this project reflects the confidence our client has placed in Hanwha Power's technical and operational capabilities," said Prakash Nair, Hanwha Power's Chief Commercial Officer. "This project is a strong foundation for Hanwha Power's long-term presence in the U.S. power generation market — not only in equipment supply, but in service partnerships that last."

Meanwhile, Hanwha Power plans to further strengthen its supply of eco-friendly, high-efficiency power generation solutions and expand its service business across key markets, including North America, leveraging its accumulated technological expertise and operational experience in the global power equipment sector.

SOURCE Hanwha Power