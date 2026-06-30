Hanyang University Researchers Explore Perovskite Solar Cells for Space, Underwater, and Other Extreme Environments

Advances in perovskite solar cell design may enable reliable power generation in some of the world's harshest environments

SEOUL, South Korea, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reliable power generation remains a major challenge in environments where conventional energy infrastructure is unavailable and maintenance or fuel resupply is difficult. From satellites and underwater sensors to polar research stations and high-altitude platforms, many technologies require lightweight, self-sustaining power sources capable of operating under harsh environmental conditions.

Advanced material design and stability engineering could enable PSCs to deliver reliable solar power in some of Earth's harshest environments and beyond.

In a recent review, a team of researchers led by Professor Min Jae Ko, together with Dr. Wooyeon Kim and Dr. Bonkee Koo from Hanyang University, examined the potential of perovskite solar cells (PSCs) for power generation in extreme environments. Their findings were published online on April 13, 2026, in Volume 18, Article 329 of Nano-Micro Letters. The review explores how recent advances in materials and device engineering could enable PSCs to operate reliably in environments such as space, underwater settings, deserts, polar regions, and high-altitude locations.

Perovskite solar cells have emerged as promising alternatives to conventional photovoltaic technologies due to their high-power conversion efficiency, tunable light absorption properties, lightweight construction, and mechanical flexibility. These characteristics make them particularly attractive for applications where weight, portability, and deployment versatility are critical. "We want to highlight that this work presents perovskite solar cells as adaptable power sources for extreme environments, beyond their conventional role as next-generation terrestrial photovoltaics," explained Professor Min Jae Ko.

Although PSCs offer advantages, their deployment has long been limited by the instability of perovskite materials. Exposure to heat, moisture, ultraviolet radiation, and other environmental stressors can degrade device performance over time. The review highlights how advances in defect passivation, interface engineering, encapsulation technologies, thermal management, and self-healing materials are helping overcome these limitations. Together, these developments are improving device durability and bringing PSCs closer to practical deployment.

The researchers further examine the challenges associated with different extreme environments. Space applications require solar cells that can withstand radiation, atomic oxygen exposure, vacuum conditions, and temperature fluctuations. Underwater systems must contend with moisture, salinity, hydrostatic pressure, and biological fouling. Desert regions expose devices to intense sunlight, dust accumulation, and high temperatures, while polar and high-altitude environments present freezing temperatures, low atmospheric pressure, and elevated ultraviolet radiation levels.

Rather than relying on a single solution, the review emphasizes tailoring material composition, interface design, encapsulation strategies, and self-healing mechanisms to address the stresses encountered in each environment. This targeted approach could significantly improve long-term reliability and performance under demanding operating conditions.

"Beyond intrinsic material stability, envelope technologies for optical management and surface protection are critical to ensuring long-term outdoor durability and commercial viability of PSCs," concluded Ko.

The review highlights applications including satellites, drones, autonomous underwater vehicles, ocean-monitoring sensors, polar research stations, and remote environmental monitoring systems. In many of these scenarios, replacing batteries or delivering fuel is costly, challenging, or impossible, making lightweight solar power systems attractive.

Looking ahead, the researchers believe continued advances in stability engineering will be key to unlocking the full potential of PSCs. By enabling reliable operation in inaccessible environments, these technologies could support climate-monitoring networks, disaster-response communication systems, ocean exploration platforms, and next-generation space missions.

Reference

Title of original paper: Perovskite Solar Cells for Extreme Environments: Tailoring Material Design and Exploring New Opportunities

Journal: Nano-Micro Letters

DOI: https://doi.org/10.1007/s40820-026-02173-0

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SOURCE Hanyang University